[Sportschosun, Reporter Min-jung Cho] More than 400,000 viewers tuned in at one point to the live public verification of Lee Jin-woo, a perfect scorer on the Law School Education Eligibility Test (LEET). The institute that organized it said it would donate all the broadcast proceeds and apologize to test takers.

According to a report by Yonhap News TV on the 19th, IDA Entrance Exam Research Institute, which had prepared a live public verification of Lee's real-time solving of Korean-language questions on the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), decided to donate all proceeds generated by videos related to that day's YouTube livestream.

Earlier, Lee had announced that, to dispel allegations of cheating on an exam using artificial intelligence (AI), he would solve CSAT Korean-language questions live at 8 a.m. that day in a studio in Gangnam District, Seoul.

But Lee did not appear by the agreed time. With his phone switched off and him unreachable, the public verification was ultimately called off.

As interest in Lee's whereabouts grew, more than 400,000 viewers tuned in at one point to the institute's YouTube livestream.

IDA Entrance Exam Research Institute said, "It has decided to donate all proceeds from videos related to that day's YouTube livestream to the Single-Parent Family Love Association, an organization with which it has a business agreement." It added, "The aim is to put the proceeds to meaningful use and offer comfort to the test takers, who must be deeply disappointed."

The institute apologized to test takers and their parents for adding to the disruption on the day of the CSAT with an issue unrelated to the exam. It also asked education authorities to strengthen measures to prevent exam cheating using AI.

That day, heavy traffic to the institute's website even made it difficult to use normally.

Meanwhile, Lee, who did not attend the public verification, was found by police in a state of cardiac arrest at a motel near Cheonho Station on Seoul Subway Line 8 at around 1 p.m. that day.

Reporter Min-jung Cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.