Image source: Kan Mi-youn's Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Singer Kan Mi-youn, formerly of the group Baby V.O.X, held an "Ask Me Anything" session with fans on Instagram and shared unfiltered glimpses of her daily life.

Kan Mi-youn, who has drawn attention for her youthful looks ever since her debut, candidly answered fans' questions about everything from her skincare secrets and concerns about presbyopia to how she cares for her hair, revealing her approachable side.

Asked about the secret to her good skin, Kan Mi-youn replied, "I take selfies with an app!" and gave specific details about the cosmetics she uses. Explaining why her hair looks so healthy, she said, "I'm not very good at taking care of it. It just looks good because my hair is fine."

Her admission that presbyopia had set in also drew attention. "I got depressed a few days ago after increasing the text size on my phone," she said, cheerfully acknowledging the physical changes that come with age.

Fans also asked a variety of questions ranging from small physical details such as her height and shoe size to various aspects of her beauty routine. Kan Mi-youn answered them all without holding back, saying, "I'm 168.8 cm tall" and "My shoe size is 245 mm," among other things, showing her easygoing side.

Kan Mi-youn recently also opened up about concerns over weight gain on actor Jung Si-a's YouTube channel, "JungSiaAsijeong." In a video released on October 23, she said that she had tried on an outfit ahead of a shoot but that her pants no longer fit because she had recently gained 3 kg. She also lamented that she no longer loses weight as easily as she used to and finds it hard to resist food when it's in front of her, despite people around her saying, "You could just stop eating." She also shared that when her husband, Hwang Ba-ul, gets home late, they sometimes eat fried rice together even at midnight.

Kan Mi-youn, who debuted with Baby V.O.X in 1997, married musical actor Hwang Ba-ul, who is three years her junior, on November 9, 2019.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.