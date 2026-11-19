Photo: Screenshot from a video on Lee Hyori’s social media

Photo: Lee Hyori’s social media

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] “Somehow, my heart is fluttering...”

Singer Lee Hyori showed off her glamorous, full-makeup look.

On the 18th, Lee Hyori posted photos and videos on her social media with the caption, “Somehow, my heart is fluttering.”

The images show Lee Hyori posing for a profile shoot. It’s a full-makeup look from Lee Hyori, who usually shows off her understated bare face or natural everyday life.

She paired a dress that showed off her shoulders to dazzling effect with bold makeup. Lee Hyori’s signature, commanding aura stands out.

Her close friend Uhm Jung-hwa also cheered enthusiastically, posting a string of “fire” emojis.

This was no ordinary profile shoot. It was for Fin.K.L’s reunion activities ahead of the group’s 30th anniversary. Lee Hyori shared profile photos of the full group through her social media story, further raising fans’ anticipation.

Lee Hyori debuted in 1998 as a member of girl group Fin.K.L (Lee Hyori, Lee Jin, Sung Yu-ri, and Ock Joo-hyun), with the release of “Blue Rain.” The group went on to score a string of hits, including “To My Boyfriend,” “Eternal Love,” and “Now,” cementing its status as one of K-pop’s iconic original girl groups.

Even after Fin.K.L’s members went their separate ways, each carved out a distinct niche and remained beloved for many years. Ock Joo-hyun found success in musicals, Lee Jin and Sung Yu-ri as actresses, and Lee Hyori as a solo singer and variety-show personality.

Fin.K.L has announced plans to release a new song for the first time in about 23 years, ahead of its 30th anniversary in 2028. It is a long-term project spanning a wide range of content over the next two years, including music, performances, documentary broadcasts, variety shows, and exhibitions. It seems fans’ long wait is finally about to pay off.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.