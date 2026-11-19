[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jeong] Lee Jin-woo, 32, a perfect scorer on the Law School Admission Test (LEET), was found in cardiac arrest and taken to a hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead. With the suspect’s death, the investigation into allegations of “AI cheating” is now more likely to be closed without establishing the truth, on the grounds that there is no right to prosecute. Lawyer Park Eun-seon, who filed a complaint against Lee and brought a class-action lawsuit, has shared her position.

Park first said, “I had hoped there would be no suicide, but the current situation is shocking to me, too.” While expressing sorrow over the shocking situation, she stressed that the investigation into the AI cheating allegations must continue to the end.

On the 19th, lawyer Park Eun-seon said in a statement delivered to the court press corps, “I had hoped for a voluntary surrender and, above all, that there would be no suicide, but the current situation is shocking to me, too.”

Park is the person who filed a criminal complaint against Lee and brought a class-action damages lawsuit on the 18th.

She voiced concern that, if Lee’s death is officially confirmed, the criminal case would be closed because there is no right to prosecute, and asked, “I hope the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Financial Crimes Investigation Unit, which has been assigned this case, will not simply close it on the grounds that there is no right to prosecute.”

She went on to explain that the key to this case is not simply punishing an individual, but uncovering the methods used to cheat on an exam with AI and safeguarding the fairness of future exams. She urged investigators to thoroughly examine related items, including cellphones and laptops, saying, “It is very important to uncover the ‘method’ and identify the ‘accomplices.’” She also said that if the investigation is simply closed, she would file an additional complaint against accomplices whose identities are unknown.

She said the class-action lawsuit could also continue, depending on the plaintiffs’ wishes. Park raised suspicions that Lee had made illicit profits by publishing and selling a book, and argued that such unjust gains should not be tolerated.

She also stressed the need for public discussion about how existing testing and evaluation systems should be run in the age of AI.

Lee failed to attend a live, public verification of his CSAT Korean exam performance scheduled for the morning of the 19th, after which he could not be reached. That afternoon, he was found in cardiac arrest at a motel near Cheonho Station in Seoul’s Gangdong District and was later pronounced dead. Police said they plan to investigate the exact circumstances, including through forensic examinations.

The following is the full text of lawyer Park Eun-seon’s statement.

Hello, reporters. I am lawyer Park Eun-seon, who filed a complaint against Lee Jin-woo and brought a class-action lawsuit on the morning of the 18th.

I had hoped for a voluntary surrender and, above all, that there would be no suicide, but the current situation is shocking to me, too. Even so, I would like to share a few points.

First, I hope the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Financial Crimes Investigation Unit, which has been assigned this case, will not simply close it on the grounds that there is no right to prosecute. As a rule, a criminal case ends on those grounds when the suspect dies. But what made Lee Jin-woo’s case important was the need to uncover the “method of cheating using AI” so that exams can remain fair in the future. Therefore, it is very important to uncover the “method” and identify the “accomplices.” The deceased’s personal effects, including his cellphone and laptop, must be thoroughly examined. If the investigative authorities simply close the case, I will file a new complaint against accomplices whose identities are unknown. I ask the Financial Crimes Investigation Unit to pursue this case to the end.

In the class-action lawsuit, recovering each person’s losses is important, but another purpose was to ensure that this is not tolerated, because Lee Jin-woo’s very reason for cheating to earn a perfect LEET score was to publish a book and make enormous illicit profits, currently estimated at KRW 200 million to KRW 3 billion or more. Accordingly, if the parties wish, we will use various means to continue the class-action lawsuit. This is because the state is also in a position where it cannot recover the money.

Separately, or as an extension of my position on this case, I would like to say that this case mattered to me for reasons beyond the formal fairness of exams. The current rules matter, too, so we must first hold those responsible for undermining that formal fairness accountable and make efforts to correct it. But we should go a step further. Once the CSAT ends today, I believe a public forum on the scale of a nationwide debate should be opened to consider how exams should be run in the age of AI and how we should seek changes in testing and studying. This may be an impertinent view, but I hope everyone will think about it together.

You may feel the same, reporters, but I am also in considerable shock, so for now I will limit my comments to this. Thank you.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.