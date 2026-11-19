[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Choi Dong-seok pushed back against a statement by his ex-wife, Park Ji-yoon, calling it “a claim that ignores facts recognized by the court.”

On the afternoon of the 19th, Choi Dong-seok posted a lengthy message on his social media account, stating his position on a statement Park Ji-yoon had recently released.

He called it “a subjective and distorted claim written from her own perspective, ignoring all the facts the court examined and recognized over the course of three years,” and claimed that “she is repeating claims the court rejected and misleading public opinion.”

Choi Dong-seok referred to the appellate ruling in his lawsuit against Park Ji-yoon’s acquaintance, identified as A, over an alleged affair.

He said that on the 16th, the appeals court overturned the first-trial ruling and ordered A to pay 30 million won in damages, explaining that an incident during a trip to the United States was recognized as one of the causes of the breakdown of the marriage.

In response to Park Ji-yoon’s side explaining that A was an acquaintance with a different sexual orientation, he countered, “The court recognized as infidelity conduct that failed to fulfill the duty of fidelity, including staying in the same hotel room as a person of the opposite sex without informing one’s spouse.”

Choi Dong-seok said the court also rejected the claim that A is gay.

Regarding suspicions of media manipulation, Choi Dong-seok also claimed, “The release of private recordings and messages in October 2024 began when an acquaintance of Ms. Park Ji-yoon tipped off a media outlet and spread false information on an online community.”

He added that the acquaintance had admitted to most of the allegations and that the case had been referred to prosecutors. He said he had asked reporters during the reporting process to refrain from publishing private details, fearing the children would be hurt.

Regarding allegations of an affair involving a woman he knew, he claimed that Park Ji-yoon’s lawsuit against the woman was dismissed for lack of evidence and that the ruling became final after Park did not appeal.

In response to the claim that he had urged the mother to drop her appeal through a conversation with the daughter, he countered that it “distorted the context of the conversation.”

He drew a line on property division and financial contributions, saying these are matters to be decided in the ongoing divorce proceedings. Choi Dong-seok said, “The essence of the case is not who writes the more sensational post, but what has been proven by evidence and how the court has ruled,” and said he would consider legal action if claims contrary to the facts continue.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.