[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Lee Jin-woo, who achieved a perfect score on the Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET) and became the focus of allegations of AI-assisted cheating, was found in cardiac arrest. Meanwhile, Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s “Curious Stories Y” is seeking tips related to him.

On the 19th, representatives of SBS current-affairs program “Curious Stories Y” posted on the program’s official social media account: “Curious Stories Y is waiting to hear from people who know Lee Jin-woo well, who rose to prominence as a perfect scorer on the Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET), or who have suffered harm at his hands.” The post also included the program’s main contact number, contact information for the production staff in charge, and an email address.

Earlier that morning, Lee had announced a live broadcast in which he would solve questions from the Korean language section on the day of the college entrance exam, in an effort to dispel the allegations, but he suddenly went missing. Police launched a search after receiving a report expressing concern for his safety, and found him in a state of cardiac arrest at a lodging establishment in Seoul’s Gangdong-gu at around 1:12 p.m.

Lee received low scores of Grades 6–8 on the 2013 college entrance exam, and a Grade 7 in the Korean language section on the 2018 exam. He later experienced a business failure and claimed that he underwent cognitive changes in an analog environment while touring the country after losing his smartphone. As a result, he took the 2024 college entrance exam and was admitted to Korea University (KU)’s Department of Political Science and International Relations. On the 2026 exam, he earned Grade 1 in every subject and was admitted to Seoul National University (SNU)’s School of Dentistry. He also earned a perfect score on this year’s LEET. He has cited limiting sugar, walking, a one-minute all-out sprint, and a digital detox as secrets to improving his scores.

As cheating involving AI glasses came under scrutiny, allegations of AI-assisted cheating were also raised against Lee. His scores had risen unusually sharply, and the methods he cited for improving them seemed questionable. Reports also emerged that Lee had a prior conviction for extortion and had been criminally punished several times for assault and other offenses. Lee denied the cheating allegations and announced a live broadcast of himself solving college entrance exam questions, but went missing before the broadcast and was later found in a state of cardiac arrest.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.