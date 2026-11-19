[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] Lee Jin-woo, 32, who scored a perfect mark on the Law School Admission Test (LEET), was found in cardiac arrest and ultimately pronounced dead.

On the 19th, Lee was found in cardiac arrest at a motel near Cheonho Station in Gangdong-gu, Seoul, that afternoon and was later pronounced dead.

Earlier that day, police received a report at around 8:42 a.m. expressing concern for Lee's safety and began searching. They found Lee at a lodging facility at around 1:12 p.m.

Lee had recently become embroiled in allegations of cheating on an exam using artificial intelligence (AI). That morning, Lee announced plans to prove their ability by solving questions from the Korean-language section of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) in real time, but did not appear at the agreed-upon verification site.

With Lee's phone switched off and Lee unreachable, the public verification ultimately fell through.

With Lee having been pronounced dead, the criminal case related to AI cheating allegations made against Lee is expected to be closed with a 'no authority to prosecute' disposition.

Police plan to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death.

Reporter mj.cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.