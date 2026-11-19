Photo: MBC News

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Lee Jin-woo, a perfect scorer on the Law School Aptitude Test (LEET) who was embroiled in allegations of cheating involving generative artificial intelligence (AI), has died. An old College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) admission ticket was reportedly found torn at the accommodation where he had stayed until that morning.

According to multiple media outlets on the 19th, Seoul Gwangjin Police Station, Seoul Songpa Police Station and other authorities determined that Lee left a motel in Gwangjin District at around 8:02 a.m. that day and headed toward a nearby subway station. Police then searched the surrounding area, including nearby mountains and parts of Gwangjin and Songpa districts, to locate him.

A CSAT admission ticket for the 2018 academic year was found torn in the room at a motel in Gwangjin District where Lee had stayed until that morning. An empty package for multipurpose rope sold at a household goods store was also reportedly found.

Police later confirmed indications that Lee had taken a taxi to Songpa District. However, after determining from mobile phone usage records and other information that he had stayed at a lodging facility in the Cheonho-dong area of Gangdong District, they moved the search to that area.

Lee was then found in cardiac arrest at around 1:12 p.m. that day by police and fire authorities at a motel near Cheonho Station on Seoul Subway Line 8.

Lee had originally been scheduled to appear at a studio in Gangnam District, Seoul, by 9 a.m. that day for a public verification of his abilities by solving Korean-language questions from the CSAT. However, he did not show up at the agreed location.

The private academy that was to oversee the verification said, “Lee Jin-woo’s phone has been turned off since yesterday. We have not been able to reach him.” In his last interview with MBC, Lee had said he would prove his ability and clear up the suspicions through a public verification.

Lee was admitted to the Department of Dentistry at Seoul National University after getting only one question wrong on the 2026 academic year CSAT. He also drew attention this year by earning a perfect score in every section of the Law School Aptitude Test. However, allegations of cheating were also raised against Lee recently after the top-ranked candidate in the tax accountant exam admitted to using artificial intelligence (AI) and electronic devices during the test.

※ If you have concerns that are difficult to talk about, such as depression, or if a family member or acquaintance is experiencing such difficulties, you can receive professional counseling 24 hours a day by calling the suicide prevention counseling hotline at 109 or contacting the suicide prevention social media counseling service “Madelan” (www.129.go.kr/etc/madlan).

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.