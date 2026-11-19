[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Nam Bo-ra spoke about the changes she experienced after losing her younger brother.

On the 19th, a video featuring Nam Bo-ra on 'Wonderful Woman' was released on the CTS Christian TV YouTube channel.

When the topic came up that she had succeeded as an actress and then faced a major hardship, Nam Bo-ra said, "After entering university, I started to feel I deserved some compensation because I thought I was living a different life from my friends—the life of a celebrity. So I had a great time partying in my mid-to-late 20s."

She continued, "I thought, 'I worked hard, so it was okay for me to have fun like this.' I enjoyed drinking and partying and was really living it up. But then I had time to take stock of myself. As I experienced my family's pain and faced an enormous hardship, my life came into focus." Nam Bo-ra lost her younger brother in 2015. At the time, he did not return home, so she reported him missing, and then she suddenly had to say goodbye to him. Nam Bo-ra previously appeared on the Kizzle YouTube channel and, in tears, said, "I tracked the location of (my younger brother's) phone, and I had a really bad feeling. I kept telling myself, 'No, it can't be, no, it can't be,' but in the end, it turned out to be true. I think it was hard to accept at first."

Nam Bo-ra opened up about how difficult things were for her at the time, saying, "The pain was so great that I didn't know how to go on living." She added that relying on religion had helped her heal, saying, "I thought I shouldn't live just as I pleased anymore."

Nam Bo-ra became known as the eldest daughter in a family of 13 children through appearances on KBS's 'Human Theater' and MBC's 'Carrusel.' She later pursued acting, married an entrepreneur her own age last year, and recently gave birth to a son.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.