[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Fly to the Sky member Hwanhee revealed an embarrassing story from just before his debut: at the direction of SM Entertainment executive producer Lee Soo-man, he went to school with a dramatic lion’s mane on the day before the college entrance exam.

On the 19th, a preview clip of next week’s episode was posted on the official social media account for tvN’s variety show You Quiz on the Block.

On the show, MC Yoo Jae-suk asked Hwanhee, “I heard Chairman Lee Soo-man had to approve your hairstyle about 10 times, to the point that it took a whole month just to decide on your look for your debut.” Hwanhee nodded and said, “That’s right,” then recalled, “I was a high school senior, and after trying this and that, they kept changing my hair right up until the day before the college entrance exam.”

“It was a style that took the bob haircut popular at the time and puffed it up a lot. Brian grew his own hair out naturally, while I had several hairpieces attached,” he said, then complained, “And I had to go take the college entrance exam the very next day...”

“When I went to school the next day, none of my friends recognized me. The kids were whispering, and even students from other classes were saying, ‘What’s with him?’ I was so embarrassed,” he recalled.

Brian chimed in, saying, “He wasn’t even a celebrity yet.” Yoo Jae-suk also said, “He hadn’t even debuted yet, but from his friends’ point of view, this kid had suddenly shown up with his hair like that, right?” He expressed deep sympathy for the awkwardness Hwanhee had experienced.

Hwanhee added, “The reaction was, ‘Who does he think he is, showing up with his hair like that?’ It was so embarrassing. I basically went in looking like a lion,” making everyone there burst into laughter.

Meanwhile, Fly to the Sky will release its new single album, “SOLITUDE,” at 6 p.m. on the 21st. The album will feature the double-title tracks “Who I Am” and “Story” and is expected to showcase the group’s signature emotional harmonies. In December, they will hold a solo nationwide concert tour for the first time in eight years, meeting in person with fans who have waited a long time.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.