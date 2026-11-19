Image source: Choi Dong-seok’s Instagram

Image source: Choi Dong-seok’s Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Choi Dong-seok again rebutted the contents of his ex-wife Park Ji-yoon’s statement on the 19th. He denied the portrayal that the conversation he had with their daughter had been distorted to make it seem as though he had pressured the child to urge her mother to drop her appeal.

Earlier that day, Park Ji-yoon posted a statement on social media addressing the divorce lawsuit, the lawsuit over an alleged affair, property division, and issues concerning their children. Choi Dong-seok later posted a lengthy statement on his Instagram account that day, rebutting Park’s claims point by point.

In her statement, Park Ji-yoon claimed that Choi Dong-seok had promised to give their daughter 60 million won and asked her to persuade Park to drop her appeal. Choi countered that this was a one-sided claim that did not match the context of their actual conversation. He said he would refrain from disclosing private conversations with their child but would clarify the facts through legal proceedings if necessary. He also said that claims about property division, economic contributions, and their married life were either contrary to the facts or distorted the intent of their conversations.

In particular, referring to the appellate ruling in the lawsuit over an alleged affair, handed down on the 16th, he claimed that Park Ji-yoon’s explanation downplayed facts recognized by the court.

The Jeju District Court’s Family Division 1-1 overturned the first-instance ruling in an appeal of a damages suit Choi Dong-seok had filed against Park Ji-yoon’s acquaintance, identified as A, and ordered A to pay 30 million won in damages. The panel reportedly found that infidelity had occurred, citing the fact that they stayed in the same hotel room during a trip to the United States, watched a movie together while wearing pajamas, and circumstances suggesting that these facts had been concealed from a spouse. Choi countered that Park’s explanation—that she had merely traveled and watched a movie with an acquaintance of a different sexual orientation—omitted the core of the ruling.

Choi Dong-seok also emphasized that Park Ji-yoon’s claim in the lawsuit over an alleged affair that she had filed against him was dismissed at the first trial, and that the ruling became final because she did not appeal. He claimed that although Park had installed a camera outside the home, filmed a gathering with acquaintances, and submitted the footage as evidence of an affair, no evidence proving his infidelity had been found. He also referred to how private recordings and messages between the couple were disclosed to the media in 2024, rebutting Park’s claim that he had engaged in media manipulation.

Choi Dong-seok said he would continue to respond based on facts and evidence, and that he would consider legal action if Park Ji-yoon continued making claims that were contrary to the facts.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.