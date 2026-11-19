[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Kim Dae Beom expressed sorrow over the death of Lee Jin-woo (32), who scored a perfect mark on the Law School Admission Test (LEET).

On the 19th, Kim Dae Beom referred to Lee’s death in a post on his social media account, writing, “If he’d done something wrong, he could simply have faced punishment. Why did he make this choice...?”

Earlier that day, even after a missing-person report was filed for Lee, Kim Dae Beom had posted, “Please don’t have any dark thoughts. If you’ve done something wrong, you should be punished.”

Lee was at the center of allegations of cheating using artificial intelligence (AI). That morning, he announced a livestream in which he would solve questions from the Korean language section of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) to clear up the allegations, but suddenly disappeared. Police launched a search after receiving a report expressing concern for his safety, and he was found in cardiac arrest at around 1:12 p.m. at a lodging establishment in Seoul’s Gangdong-gu district.

Lee received low grades of 6 to 8 on the 2013 CSAT and a grade of 7 in Korean on the 2018 CSAT. He later went through a business failure and claimed that he underwent cognitive changes in an analog environment while traveling around the country after losing his smartphone.

As a result, he took the CSAT for the 2024 academic year and was admitted to Korea University’s Department of Political Science and International Relations. On the CSAT for the 2026 academic year, he earned a grade of 1 in every subject and was admitted to Seoul National University’s College of Dentistry. This year, he also scored a perfect mark on the LEET. He cited cutting back on sugar, walking, one-minute sprints and a digital detox as methods for improving his scores.

As cheating using AI glasses came under scrutiny, suspicions of AI-assisted cheating were also raised about Lee. His scores had risen unusually quickly, and the methods he cited for improving them seemed questionable. Reports also emerged that Lee had a prior conviction for extortion and had faced criminal penalties several times for assault and other offenses.

Lee denied the cheating allegations and announced a livestream in which he would solve CSAT questions, but he was found dead ahead of a public verification.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.