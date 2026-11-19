Photo: MBC News

Photo: Online community

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] “I was getting ready to sue Lee Jin-woo...”

A person who says they suffered direct harm in the college admissions process because of Lee Jin-woo, the “perfect-score LEET taker” who died after fleeing while refusing public scrutiny, has come forward belatedly.

On the 19th, a post presenting evidence appeared on an online community under the title “I was getting ready to sue Lee Jin-woo.”

The poster shared their score report, saying, “I’m the person who was rejected from the No. 1 spot on the waitlist for Korea University’s Department of Political Science and International Relations in the 2024 CSAT admissions cycle.” According to the photo shared, the poster scored 672.09 out of 1,000 in Korea University’s admissions process, ranking 25th out of 35 applicants.

However, after being assigned the No. 1 spot on the waitlist, no admitted student withdrew to open up an additional place, and the poster ultimately had to endure rejection. If Lee Jin-woo was admitted to the department through cheating, then the poster was, quite literally, a “direct victim” who was pushed out of an admission they had been expected to receive.

The poster reportedly entered Seoul National University after retaking the exam for a year and sitting the 2025 CSAT. But the frustration and psychological blow they suffered at just 20, along with a year of their time and the cost of retaking the exam, remained an irreversible wound.

That same day, Lee Jin-woo, who had made a name for himself as a perfect scorer on the LEET, skipped the live broadcast he had announced, titled “Live Solving of the Korean Section of the 2027 CSAT,” and disappeared. He was later found in cardiac arrest during a standoff with police on the rooftop of a building in Cheonho-dong, Gangdong-gu, Seoul, and was ultimately pronounced dead.

Lee Jin-woo reportedly entered Korea University’s Department of Political Science and International Relations as part of the class of 2024, then was admitted to Seoul National University’s College of Dentistry through the 2026 CSAT. He also claimed to have earned perfect scores in two LEET subjects for the first time ever, and continued to present himself as a so-called “genius who changed his life,” including by publishing a book titled Brain Axel.

Initially, Lee’s admission to Korea University was regarded as his only “real achievement,” earned before generative AI capabilities had undergone major advances. But counterarguments emerged that even in late 2023, GPT-4 could already solve Korean CSAT questions at a level corresponding to grades 1 or 2, casting doubt on that admissions result as well.

Lee is, in fact, being identified as the author of a post published on the test-taker community Orbi in January 2025 asking, “Can someone with no background in chemistry keep up with dentistry classes?” This is directly at odds with his claim that he received a grade 2 in Chemistry I on the 2024 CSAT. The possibility that cheating was involved as far back as his admission to Korea University is gaining traction.

This is also connected to his act of tearing up his 2018 CSAT admission ticket shortly before his death. One analysis is that Lee, who received a grade 7 in Korean and a grade 1 in Math Type B on the 2018 CSAT after completing his military service, destroyed his last “real” thing before taking his own life.

Meanwhile, CSAT answer sheets are usually destroyed after a year. Education authorities therefore urgently requested that Lee’s answer sheet from the 2026 CSAT be preserved rather than destroyed. In addition, on the day of the 2027 CSAT, authorities reportedly sent repeated emergency alerts—not only before the exam began but also at around 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.—and identified additional people suspected of cheating with IT devices such as AI glasses at test centers.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.