[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Kang Sung-tae, known as the 'God of Study,' opened up about his deep regret and self-reproach as he watched the controversy over AI-assisted cheating unfold.

On the 19th, Kang said on social media, "I regret it so much. Seeing all this unfold, I can't help wondering why I didn't stop it when I knew the day would come when AI would shake up exams."

He said he had lost motivation after making AI-related videos starting in 2023, as the public response fell short of his expectations. In particular, as he found himself unable to sit the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), he said he went back to watch videos he had posted in the past and admitted, "I regret it so much just looking at the titles."

Kang continued, "At the time, I was grumbling that (people) weren't interested in AI. I hardly talked about it after that video," and added, "There was no response because I hadn't communicated it properly, but I feel pathetic for seeming to just blame others." He berated himself.

He also said that although he had shared study methods and advice in interviews about the CSAT every year to help students raise their scores even a little, the atmosphere was different this year.

He added, "In CSAT interviews every year, I would talk about tips for squeezing out even one more point. This year, the questions were exclusively about ways to cheat," and, "I couldn't even talk about what students really needed. I feel a deep sense of self-reproach."

Kang had previously said he would not sit this year's CSAT, as confusion mounted amid concerns about AI-assisted cheating and efforts to devise measures to address it.

On the 14th, he also mentioned on his YouTube channel that AI glasses were one of the reasons he stopped his education-related activities around January 2022. He explained that he had grown doubtful about the meaning of conventional study methods if an elementary school student wearing AI glasses could solve problems better than students who had studied for a long time.

Kang has also consistently raised concerns about the possibility of AI-assisted cheating in the CSAT for the 2027 academic year.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.