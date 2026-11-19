[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Ms. Yuk, the mother of singer Jang Yoon-jeong, admitted all the allegations at her appeals hearing: that she had swindled an acquaintance out of 31 million won by invoking her daughter's name.

Ms. Yuk's side tearfully pleaded for leniency, saying that she had been out of contact with her family for a long time and had no way to get financial help.

The first appellate hearing for Ms. Yuk, who was indicted and detained on fraud charges, was held on the 19th before the Seoul Eastern District Court's Criminal Division 1-2 (Appeals) (Da).

The hearing was held after both the prosecution and the defense appealed, arguing that the original sentence was unfair. Ms. Yuk, who identified herself as a Suwon resident, appeared disoriented in court, at one point unable to recall her apartment building and unit number, amid her advanced age and declining health.

She maintained her previous position on the charges, saying, "I admit to all of it."

The prosecution asked the court to dismiss Ms. Yuk's appeal and maintain its original sentencing request.

At the final hearing in August, the prosecution had sought a prison term of one year and six months, pointing out that Ms. Yuk had reoffended despite previously serving time for a similar fraud offense, that none of the losses had been recovered, and that she had been uncooperative during the investigation.

In fact, investigators lost track of Ms. Yuk while tracing her phone and credit card use, and the investigation was temporarily suspended when her whereabouts became unknown.

In its closing argument, the defense emphasized Ms. Yuk's difficult circumstances and asked the court for leniency.

The defense said, "The defendant deeply regrets what she did," adding, "She has been estranged from her family for a long time, making it difficult to expect financial help from people around her."

The defense went on to plead, "She had barely managed to make ends meet working as a housekeeper, but when her health deteriorated and she had to quit, she ended up committing the crime."

Ms. Yuk, given the chance to make a final statement, also bowed her head and said in a tearful voice, "I was truly wrong."

Ms. Yuk was brought to trial on charges of persuading acquaintances to invest by referring to her daughter, Jang Yoon-jeong, from whom she had been estranged for a long time, and swindling them out of a total of 31 million won on three occasions between September 2024 and August of last year.

She also has a prior record of being arrested on fraud charges in 2018 after borrowing around 400 million won from an acquaintance and failing to repay it.

At her first trial in September, the court said, "The offense is serious, and there are many circumstances weighing against her, including a history of similar offenses and a prior summary order." It nevertheless took into account that she admitted all the charges and showed remorse, and sentenced her to 10 months in prison.

Ms. Yuk's appellate sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 17.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.