[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Lee Seo-jin showed off his special friendship with his close friend Kim Jong-kook, saying he would even lend him money.

On the 20th, SBS's Friday variety show My Grumpy Secretary (hereafter, My Grumpy Secretary) will feature Kim Jong-kook as its 'my star.' A powerhouse in the entertainment industry, he was the first ever to win both the music and entertainment grand prizes as the sole recipient. News that Kim Jong-kook will appear on My Grumpy Secretary, which has confirmed a four-episode extension thanks to viewers' enthusiastic interest, has further raised expectations.

From their very first meeting with Kim Jong-kook, the My Grumpy Secretary team can't hide their excitement. Lee Seo-jin, known as an 'icon of capitalism' and meticulous about money matters, says Kim Jong-kook is 'the only person I could lend money to,' showing his special affection for him. Meanwhile, frugal by nature, Kim Jong-kook even streamlines the handover, putting the secretaries at ease. With their workload lighter than ever, the two are thrilled at the prospect of 'ultra-simple' assistant duties.

Later, My Grumpy Secretary joins Kim Jong-kook's concert-planning meeting ahead of his solo concert, [Kim Jong-kook EDITION 'The Unwritten Rule']. At the agency they visit for the meeting, the show's crew are amazed when its ultra-luxurious, state-of-the-art headquarters, built on a grand scale with a space motif to match a world-class roster including G-Dragon, Song Kang-ho and Lee Jung-hoo, is unveiled. In the meeting that follows, Kim Jong-kook's 'hit-song tycoon' side shines. Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-gyu, who immediately sang along whenever Kim Jong-kook sang even a single line, sank into nostalgia, asking, 'Why do I know this song?' Lee Seo-jin, who reportedly used to frequent nightclubs in New York's Koreatown, even brought up his days as a nightclub VIP through Kim Jong-kook's hit songs, turning the scene into a sea of laughter.

But the warm mood doesn't last long: a red flag goes up for My Grumpy Secretary's sweet break from assistant duties. Kim Jong-kook gives them the unexpected special assignment of promoting his concert. The My Grumpy Secretary team, with an average age of 56.5 and little experience with viral marketing, eventually take to the streets to promote it themselves in the heart of Hongdae. The story of how the two, who had been looking forward to ultra-simple assistant duties, ended up out on the street is sure to spark curiosity.

From a medley of hit songs by music-industry legend Kim Jong-kook to My Grumpy Secretary's hard-fought efforts after dreaming of 'a lucky day,' viewers can catch it all on SBS's My Grumpy Secretary, airing this Friday the 20th at 11:10 p.m.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.