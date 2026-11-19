[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Lee Jin, a member of girl group Fin.K.L, drew attention by revealing her toned abs ahead of the group's comeback as a full lineup.

Fin.K.L (Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu-ri) opened official social media channels on the 18th and unveiled group and individual profile photos.

In the photos, the four members each brought their own distinct charm to black dresses and suits. They exuded elegance in dresses that bared their shoulders, while classic suits showcased their confident, chic charisma.

They drew admiration with their unchanging beauty and flawless visuals, which made it hard to believe their average age was 46.

Lee Jin's unexpectedly toned figure especially caught the eye. In a daring look that revealed her shoulders and abdomen, she showed off sharply defined abs. Her firm waist and midriff, with no excess fat, captured attention and revealed her exceptional commitment to self-care.

Fans who saw the photos reacted with comments such as, “What on earth happened in New York?”, “Her figure is no joke,” and “Looks like she learned how to work it in New York.” Fellow member Ock Joo-hyun also expressed her admiration in a comment on Lee Jin's photo: “A New York-made six-pack. This is unretouched, and I'm amazed. So cool and beautiful.”

Fin.K.L, which recently announced its return to official activities after 21 years, plans to meet fans through a long-term project focused on music and performances, lasting about two years and running through 2028, the 30th anniversary of its debut.

After marrying her Korean-American husband, who is six years her senior, in 2016, Lee Jin moved to New York in the United States, where she has lived ever since.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.