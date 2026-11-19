Photo from Lee Jung-hyun's Instagram

Photo from Lee Jung-hyun's Instagram

[Sportschosun Reporter Sohyoung Kim] Singer and actress Lee Jung-hyun has begun preparing for her comeback ahead of the release of her first new song in 13 years.

On the 19th, Lee Jung-hyun shared a glimpse of herself recording a new song at a recording studio on her Instagram Story.

The photo showed Lee Jung-hyun standing in front of a microphone in a recording booth, raising anticipation for her return to music after a long hiatus.

Photo from Lee Jung-hyun's Instagram

In the Story, Lee Jung-hyun announced a comeback for early 2027 and personally shared the news that she was preparing a new song.

She also shared a congratulatory bouquet she received from the production team and cast of KBS 2TV's 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,' drawing attention. The flowers came with a congratulatory message: "A new song after 13 years—what a rarity! The Techno Warrior's new song is finally on its way!"

Meanwhile, Lee Jung-hyun, who swept the Korean pop scene in the late 1990s and early 2000s with hits such as 'Wa' and 'Change,' last released a new song in Korea with the digital single 'V' in July 2013. At the time, directors Park Chan-wook and Park Chan-kyung took part in directing the music video, and actor Jin Goo appeared in it, attracting attention.

Lee Jung-hyun married an orthopedic surgeon three years her junior in 2019 and gave birth to two daughters.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.