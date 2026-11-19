[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Ahn Sun-young revealed that she has faced malicious comments for 15 years over remarks she made when announcing her marriage to her younger husband.

On the 19th, Ahn Sun-young spoke candidly on her YouTube channel about changes in her self-esteem during her 26 years in the entertainment industry and her thoughts on past controversies.

That day, Ahn Sun-young read the malicious comments directed at her herself and remained composed. “I think hate comments are better than no comments at all. A fake video got 500 comments, and even if 499 of them were hate comments, wouldn’t that mean I had promoted my name to 499 people?”

She looked back on her past, saying, “In my 20s and 30s, I often acted as if I were smart, knowledgeable, well-off, and pretty. Sometimes when I watch old videos, even I can see that I was pretty obnoxious.”

In particular, Ahn Sun-young recalled the time she announced her marriage to her younger husband and confessed, “Back then, my self-esteem was so low. I had so little self-esteem that I didn’t even realize how low it was.”

She recalled that time: “I was living as an office worker and somehow ended up becoming an entertainer, but it turned out that all the impressive people from across the country had gathered there. I thought I didn’t have the looks for acting, and I didn’t have any special comedic talent for traditional comedy. I had come up from the provinces and didn’t know anyone.”

She continued, “I often went too far on my own. I’d say nine smart-sounding things, then say one thing wrong and get massively criticized. There were also many times when I cried alone while reading hate comments.”

Ahn Sun-young also brought up something she said on a variety show she appeared on around the time she announced her marriage. She explained, “I think it was an older-woman-younger-man special. The other guests talked about past experiences with younger boyfriends, but I was in a situation where I had announced my marriage.”

She continued, “The host jokingly asked, ‘When a younger man dates an older woman, isn’t he after her money?’ If it were now, I would have shot back, ‘What’s wrong with being interested in money? Couldn’t that be an attractive quality too?’ But back then, I got defensive.”

Ahn Sun-young said that at the time she had said, “I met a younger man I could rely on. He’s very resourceful. I don’t care about money, family background, or educational background. Instead, I value his ability to make sure I don’t starve.” She added, “I respect a man who earns even 1 million won more a year.”

Ahn Sun-young lamented, “It spread far and wide. Even now, I still get a lot of hate for something I said 15 years ago,” adding, “I thought I was just bragging about my future husband, and wondered whether that was really something worth getting so much hate for.”

But she said her perspective changed when she revisited her remarks years later. “When I watched the video about 10 years later, even I could see that I sounded so smug and irritating. Back then, I had no self-esteem or confidence in myself, and I cobbled together trendy phrases and spoke as if they were my own thoughts. That was how things went wrong,” she acknowledged.

She added, “I thought I was right at the time, but looking back, a lot of what I said was wrong. I admit that.”

Meanwhile, Ahn Sun-young married a businessman three years her junior in 2013, and they have one son. Last year, she drew attention when she revealed that she and her husband had been living apart for several years. At the time, Ahn Sun-young said, “We don’t work well as a couple, but we’re in sync as parents,” and revealed that they were continuing to co-parent for their son while maintaining separate lives. She later explained that she had experienced family conflict while caring for her mother, who has dementia, and that they had agreed to keep their distance from one another rather than break up the family.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.