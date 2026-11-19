[Sportschosun reporter Young-rok Kim] Why did Jinwoo Lee, a “LEET perfect scorer,” ultimately hold on to his CSAT admission ticket from eight years ago?

On the 19th, Jinwoo Lee was found in cardiac arrest at a motel in Cheonho-dong, Gangdong District, Seoul, and ultimately died. A life filled with countless suspicions came to a tragic end like this.

Lee had originally been scheduled to take part that day in a public verification of a live problem-solving session for the Korean section of the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) at a studio in Daechi-dong, Seoul. It was a high-stakes move intended to confront head-on the allegations of “AI cheating” surrounding him, from his admission to Korea University’s Department of Political Science and International Relations through the 2024 CSAT, to his acceptance to Seoul National University’s School of Dentistry through the 2026 CSAT, and his becoming the first person ever to earn a perfect score on the LEET.

Amid the “on-site controls,” with cameras, numerous on-site observers and reporters surrounding him, this was the only way he could prove his own legitimacy. But Jinwoo Lee never showed up. He cut off contact and disappeared ahead of the filming, and was ultimately found dead in a motel room in Cheonho-dong after a police search.

An unexpected personal effect was found at the scene of the tragedy: the admission ticket for the 2018 CSAT that he had kept during his lifetime. It was a sorrowful ending, like a scene from a movie.

According to what Lee had made public, he received grades between 6 and 8 in every subject on the 2013 CSAT. Then, on the 2018 CSAT, which he took after completing his military service, he received a Grade 7 in Korean and a Grade 1 in Math Type B. He later claimed that he had experienced what he called “Brain Axel,” a state of maximized brain function achieved through measures such as a sugar-free diet and electromagnetic-wave detox.

He promoted his remarkable score improvements, including his results on the 2024 and 2026 CSATs and his perfect LEET score, and joined the major private college-entrance academy Sidae Injae as a “brain coach.” He then set up the Barun Brain Research Institute and published a book of the same name, presenting himself as the protagonist of a life turnaround and a so-called “study influencer.”

The admission ticket he could not let go of until the very end was different from an ordinary test paper or OMR answer sheet. It was a one-of-a-kind record of his own life, forged through his own blood and sweat on the day of the CSAT.

Amid counterfeit glory built on fake achievements and fraudulent schemes, at the dead end of a life crumbling around him, perhaps that admission ticket alone was proof of the “real Jinwoo Lee.” That is why the bitter speculation has emerged that his “Grade 1 in Math on the 2018 CSAT”—earned by overcoming his weak foundations on his own—may have been his only “genuine source of pride,” something he could not bring himself to dismiss as fake.

Looking back, Lee was pushed to the brink when A, known as “Tax Kitty” and the nationwide top scorer on the tax accountant exam, confessed to cheating with “AI glasses” and turned themself in. In response to public suspicions, Lee confidently announced a live verification, saying, “I’ll take the test without glasses.” But once the possibilities of cheating by other means—not glasses, but devices such as micro-sized gadgets—were thoroughly exposed, he was left with no way out.

On top of that, his past criminal record and history of fraud were exposed one after another. It appears that, ultimately unable to withstand the pressure, he fled and then took his own life.

Photo: MBC News

Separate from Jinwoo Lee’s death, the education authorities faced a formidable challenge through this year’s 2027 CSAT: the arrival of what has been called the “Great Cheating Era.”

The authorities declared that they would stamp out various forms of AI-assisted cheating, and even Prime Minister Han Seong-suk stepped in to issue a stern warning. Still, confusion continued at test centers across the country on the 19th, the day of the CSAT. Although they deployed the unprecedented and unusual measure of sending emergency alerts to prevent cheating, they could not fully deter test-takers intent on exploiting loopholes, with more than 30 people suspected of cheating caught nationwide.

The full extent of sophisticated cheating came to light—not only among those caught when their hidden smartphones rang because of the emergency alerts, but also in cases involving concealed spaces in shoes and micro-sized devices.

Jinwoo Lee’s end marked the conclusion of the so-called “AI test-taking” scam, but it left the education authorities with a huge challenge: how to protect confidence in future CSATs and other national examinations. It is urgent to develop fundamental, long-term measures to prevent cheating, such as building separate test centers dedicated to national qualification exams, as in China, and introducing electromagnetic-pulse (EMP) devices to disable electronic equipment inside exam halls.

Young-rok Kim, reporter | lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.