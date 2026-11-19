[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Former announcer-turned-broadcaster Park Ji-yoon claimed that she had not received child support or education expenses from her ex-husband, Choi Dong-seok. Choi has now spoken out himself to refute her claims.

The controversy erupted after the outcome of an appeals court ruling became known in a damages lawsuit Choi had filed against Park’s acquaintance, identified as A.

Earlier, on the 16th, the Family Division 1-1 of the Jeju District Court ruled partly in favor of the plaintiff in the case. According to reports on the ruling released afterward, the court found that Park and A had acted contrary to the marital duty of fidelity by, among other things, staying at the same hotel and watching a movie together during a trip to the United States in 2022. The court reportedly ordered A to pay Choi 30 million won in damages for emotional distress. However, Park is not a party to this appeal.

After news of the ruling emerged, Park posted a lengthy statement on her social media on the 19th and addressed the matter herself.

Park first explained that the case against her was dismissed at the first trial, while the claim against A was rejected. She added, “I was not even a party to the lawsuit,” and said she had not even had the chance to see the appellate court’s ruling.

She also spoke about the controversial trip to the United States. She said that she and her female friends had spent only part of their trip with A and A’s spouse, who lived locally. Park denied the allegations of infidelity, noting that A was a longtime friend with a common-law spouse.

She also addressed the divorce proceedings and child support. Park said that the first-trial ruling ordered her to pay Choi at least 1.5 billion won in property division, but that she appealed with her children’s education and other matters in mind. She drew particular attention by claiming, “I have not received any child support or education expenses at all since the divorce lawsuit began.”

After Park’s statement was made public, Choi also responded that afternoon via his social media.

Choi described Park’s claims as “highly subjective, distorted and one-sided.” He said they did not adequately reflect the facts recognized by the court or the basis for its decision.

Regarding the appeal in particular, he stressed, “The court clearly found that the infidelity during the trip to the United States was one of the causes of the breakdown of the marriage.” He went on to argue that the heart of the case was not the acquaintance’s personal circumstances, but trust and responsibility within the marriage.

He also pointed out that the court dismissed a damages lawsuit Park had filed against a female acquaintance of her own. He added that the ruling became final after Park did not appeal.

He also disputed Park’s claims about their married life, financial contributions and raising their children. Choi countered, “Some of what she has said differs from what I experienced, or distorts the meaning of actual conversations.” He also stressed that matters concerning the division of property and financial contributions should be decided in the ongoing divorce proceedings.

Choi said, “I will continue to respond based on facts and evidence,” adding that he would consider taking necessary legal action if claims contrary to the facts continued.

Choi later shared more of his position on child support in a social media comment. When a user asked, “What’s happening with the child support?”, Choi replied, “As for child support, this is a claim she is making even though she has been refusing my money since before the divorce. And it’s only common sense that I’ll pay once the lawsuit is over. This is a one-sided claim that distorts the order of events.”

Some also voiced concern about the two publicly trading accusations. One user remarked, “What are the two of you doing? It’s not pleasant to watch you go back and forth like a game of ping-pong, with statements of your positions and rebuttal posts,” and added, “What about the hurt your children will suffer?”

Choi replied, “I don’t want to do this either.” With the two sides at odds over child support, the division of property and responsibility for the breakdown of the marriage, and their dispute continuing on social media, the controversy does not appear likely to die down anytime soon.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.