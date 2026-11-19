[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Kang Ji-hwan, who was convicted of sexual assault and molestation, shared an update on his life through a TikTok live stream for the first time in a while.

On the 19th, Kang Ji-hwan hosted a live stream on TikTok and interacted with viewers.

That day, Kang Ji-hwan appeared on camera while knitting in a space that looked like his home. He continued the stream in a relaxed atmosphere and greeted viewers, saying, “I missed you.”

The sight of Kang Ji-hwan interacting with fans while focusing on his knitting particularly caught viewers’ attention. It was a very different glimpse of his everyday life from the image he had shown in dramas and films.

At least 700 viewers reportedly tuned in to the stream. Some fans who saw Kang Ji-hwan responded warmly, saying things like, “You look exactly the same” and “Your voice is so nice.”

In July 2019, Kang Ji-hwan was arrested and indicted on charges of sexually assaulting and molesting two female outsourced staff members at his home in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province. He was later sentenced to two years and six months in prison, suspended for three years, and the ruling was finalized by the Supreme Court of Korea in 2020.

After the incident, Kang Ji-hwan left the TV Chosun drama Joseon Survival, in which he was appearing, and effectively halted his entertainment career.

A damages lawsuit with the drama’s production company followed. Kang Ji-hwan was held liable for substantial damages in a suit related to the production halt and cast replacement for Joseon Survival. In 2024, the appeals court ruled that Kang Ji-hwan and his former agency had to jointly pay approximately 3.48 billion won.

Kang Ji-hwan, who disappeared from the entertainment industry after the sexual assault case, shared an update through a live stream for the first time in about seven years, and attention has also turned to his future plans. However, nothing is known about whether he will officially return to the entertainment industry.

Kang Ji-hwan made his debut in 2002 in the musical The Rocky Horror Show and gained popularity through dramas including Be Strong, Geum-soon!, Capital Scandal, Hong Gil-dong, Incarnation of Money and Big Man.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.