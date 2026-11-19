[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Han Go-eun went with her husband, Young-soo Shin, to get her first-ever shamanic reading and could not hide her surprise at the unexpected interpretation of her fortune.

On the 19th, Han Go-eun’s YouTube channel shared footage of Han and her husband, Young-soo Shin, getting a shamanic reading from Go Chun-ja, a shaman with 40 years of experience.

Han Go-eun said, “I don’t think I’ve ever been as nervous as I am today. There have been so many things going on lately that I said, ‘Maybe we should go get our fortunes told.’” She explained that this was why she was getting a shamanic reading for the first time. Go Chun-ja is reportedly usually booked up six months in advance, which further heightened anticipation.

After checking the couple’s birth dates, Go Chun-ja said, “The husband is in an unlucky ninth year, and the wife is in samjae, a three-year period of misfortune,” and urged Han Go-eun, “You must take care of your health through next year and the year after.”

As she continued to examine Han Go-eun’s saju, Go Chun-ja interpreted it this way: “You carry such a heavy burden. You’ve had a weight on your shoulders since you were young. You strongly felt that it had to be you, and you were always under pressure.”

“Your saju is very powerful. If you hadn’t gone into entertainment, you would have had to become a shaman like us,” she said. “Because you went into entertainment instead, you go through slumps from time to time. For some reason, you feel lonely, empty, and sad.” Han Go-eun responded, “That’s right,” showing that she related to what Go Chun-ja said.

The reading of her husband, Young-soo Shin, brought even more unexpected revelations. Go Chun-ja told him, “You were destined to become a great monk. You’re all over the place, stubborn, and a perfectionist. You get your feelings hurt easily, but you don’t hold a grudge.” Han Go-eun repeatedly burst into laughter at the description, which seemed to capture her husband’s personality exactly.

She went on, “Just because you have a husband doesn’t mean you should think of him as a husband. You should think of him as a son,” adding, “He puts up with living with you because you’re Han Go-eun; most women couldn’t live with this man.” Her remarks made them laugh.

She continued, “Because your saju is that of a monk and your destiny is that of a shaman, I’m sorry, but you won’t have children. Monks don’t have children or wives, do they?” She interpreted this as meaning, “Think of an animal that can’t speak as your child.”

Meanwhile, Han Go-eun married non-celebrity Young-soo Shin, who is four years her junior, in 2015.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.