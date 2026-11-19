[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Lee Ji-hyun, a former member of the group Jewelry, opened up about the hurt feelings and parenting struggles she experienced while raising her son.

On the 19th, a video titled “A Must-Watch for Parents of Kids Approaching Puberty | A Son Expert Comes to Extend Mom Ji-hyun’s Lifespan After Her Son’s Words Got Under Her Skin” was posted on the YouTube channel “Queen Ji-hyun in Survival Mode.”

In the video, Lee Ji-hyun met with CEO Choi Min-jun, known as an expert in educating boys, and discussed her relationship with her son, which had long been a source of concern for her. She said she had done her best to play physically with him when he was young, but was hurt that what he said to her in return was unexpected.

That day, Lee Ji-hyun recalled, “I used to play physically with Woo-kyung (my son) so much. We spun tops like crazy, jumped around and climbed over things in the house as if doing parkour, made a path out of chairs to jump along, landed on the sofa and even the bed—we played every kind of game, really, using our bodies.”

She continued, “There was no one at home to play with him except his mom, right? I played with him wholeheartedly, giving it everything I had, but now he says, ‘What have you ever done for me, Mom?’”

Because she had raised two children on her own and given them more love and care than anyone, her son’s words hurt even more. Lee Ji-hyun asked, “I felt so betrayed. As a single mom, I played with them with so much love and did everything I could so the kids would feel as little deprivation as possible. Where did all that time go? Do you remember? Don’t children remember things from when they were little?”

Choi Min-jun first addressed why Lee Ji-hyun had been hurt by her son’s words. He pointed out, “What matters is that those words got under your skin,” and Lee Ji-hyun honestly admitted, “They hurt me and made me feel betrayed.”

Choi Min-jun advised her not to take her son’s words literally. He explained, “When he said, ‘What have you ever done for me, Mom?’ he meant, ‘I’m angry right now, and I’m going to upset Mom.’ He knows what will upset his mother the most.” Lee Ji-hyun laughed and responded, “That’s so mean.”

Choi Min-jun said, “Love can feel threatening because the other person knows exactly where you’re vulnerable,” and advised, “So when you hear words like that, you need to interpret what they mean. What needed to be taught in that situation was probably something else. The child may be trying to turn the situation into something positive, or may simply want to express their own hurt.”

He went on to stress that reacting emotionally to a child’s words can make parents miss what they actually need to teach. Choi Min-jun explained, “But if Mom gets fixated on those words and starts thinking, ‘What do you mean I haven’t done anything for you?’ the subject changes. Then you don’t teach the child anything they need to learn, and the topic shifts to whatever the child wants. You need to identify the right words and understand what they’re meant to convey.”

Lee Ji-hyun debuted in 2001 as a member of the group Jewelry. After two divorces, she is now raising a son and a daughter on her own. Her son previously appeared on Channel A’s “My Golden Kids,” where he was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and drew attention after showing changes with the help of Dr. Oh Eun-young’s guidance.

She has also recently taken on a new challenge as a hair designer. In particular, she drew attention when she revealed that she had moved to a hair salon just five minutes from home. It was reported that she decided to change jobs because she wanted to live closer to her children and balance work with raising them.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.