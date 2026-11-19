[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Kim Min-ha shared her views on dieting after losing 17kg.

On the 19th, a video titled “Actress Kim Min-ha Wanted to Leave Korea—What Happened Then?” was released on the YouTube channel “PDC by PDC.” Kim Min-ha appeared in the video and talked about a range of topics, from her acting career to her daily life.

That day, Kim Min-ha cooked ramen herself and shared an update on how she was doing. “The phase of eating only healthy food is pretty much over,” she said, adding, “I kept following the diet, but now I’m at the maintenance stage, so I’m okay.” She explained that after a period of focusing on a strict diet, she is now taking care to maintain the weight she lost.

She also spoke candidly about the attention she received after losing 17kg. “Rather than feeling uncomfortable, I wanted people to pay a little more attention to the reason I lost weight than to the weight loss itself. But since all the focus was on dieting, I was thinking that the only way to show that more clearly would be through my work,” Kim Min-ha said.

She also urged people to focus on what was behind the weight loss rather than the result itself. “There’s a lot of interest in dieting these days, isn’t there? My wish is simply that people won’t copy me. In fact, there were times when I wasn’t healthy while losing weight. I also had a lot of problems with my immune system,” she confided.

She added, “I did it for a role, but I was concerned that people might focus only on the outward appearance. It shouldn’t become too much of a trend.”

Kim Min-ha emphasized, “I think what matters most is having a body and good health that are right for you.”

Kim Min-ha previously revealed that she lost weight for a role in the film “Let’s Shake Our Sun,” in which she played a patient with heart failure. At the time, she explained, “I lost weight for this role. Since I was playing a patient with heart failure, I looked into it and found that they manage their health very strictly. There are many things they can’t eat, and they have to maintain a certain weight, so I tried losing weight.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.