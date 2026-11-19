[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Ha Ji-won made an unexpected choice between actors Lee Seo-jin and Kim Min-joon, with whom she starred in the drama 'Damo'.

On the 19th, footage was released on the YouTube channel 'I'm Class of 26, Jiwon,' showing TV personality Shin Dong-yup and comedian Park Young-jin appearing on the channel, drinking and chatting with Ha Ji-won.

That day, Shin Dong-yup shared that he had a special connection with Lee Seo-jin. He said, "My classmates are really close to him, and our circles overlap a lot. I'm friends with Lee Seo-jin. We're the same age and live in the same neighborhood."

In response, Ha Ji-won mentioned her reunion with Lee Seo-jin. "I met Seo-jin for the first time in 23 years since 'Damo.' We recently went somewhere together," she said. Ha Ji-won recently appeared on SBS's 'My Grumpy Secretary.'

Ha Ji-won said of Lee Seo-jin, "It was really fun. Seo-jin is naturally really funny." Shin Dong-yup added, "He doesn't laugh much, but his character is like Grouchy Smurf's," and Ha Ji-won agreed: "That's right. His grumbling is so funny and cute."

In particular, Shin Dong-yup also talked about Lee Seo-jin's time studying abroad. He said, "I know a lot from other people about what kind of environment he was in and what his college life was like," adding, "You could say he was the undisputed top guy among international students in the Korean community. I heard people would go just to see Lee Seo-jin."

He joked, "From what I've heard from people who knew him back then, they say he still can't act," drawing laughs.

The conversation then turned to Ha Ji-won's signature work, 'Damo.' Asked what she liked about historical dramas, Ha Ji-won explained, "Historical dramas are more exciting. Because they're fantasy, you can push the boundaries further, and it's romantic to transcend the constraints of the era."

At that point, Shin Dong-yup sprang the question, "In 'Damo,' was it Kim Min-joon or Lee Seo-jin?" After thinking for a moment, Ha Ji-won replied, "Kim Min-joon for dating." She then chose "Lee Seo-jin" as the person she would marry, drawing attention.

Her unexpectedly candid answer sent the room into fits of laughter. Ha Ji-won immediately tried to smooth things over, saying, "This can be fixed in editing..."

But Shin Dong-yup joked, "When guests ask for something to be edited out, the channel owner is supposed to reassure them by saying, 'It's okay.' But if the channel owner keeps asking for things to be edited, the production crew won't have anything to live on." His quip drew even more laughter.

Meanwhile, Ha Ji-won won widespread acclaim for starring alongside Lee Seo-jin and Kim Min-joon in the MBC drama 'Damo,' which aired in 2003.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.