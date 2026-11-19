[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Chae Jung-an brought laughter with what looked like an open call for a boyfriend alongside her close friend Lee Hye-young.

On the 19th, Chae Jung-an appeared as a guest on Lee Hye-young’s YouTube channel, ‘Hye-young Can’t Be Stopped.’

That day, Lee Hye-young showed her special affection for Chae Jung-an by giving her flowers and a gift she had prepared for her.

While introducing the gift, Lee Hye-young said, “If you get another boyfriend, call me and we can have a drink together or something.” The two naturally turned the conversation to dating. Then came the line, “Everyone, we’re looking for a boyfriend,” and the scene erupted in laughter.

The video’s closing moments showed Lee Hye-young cheering on Chae Jung-an’s new love. In a video message to Chae Jung-an, she said, “I hope you become a wonderful muse for wonderful women in their 20s and 30s.”

She went on to express her heartfelt wish, saying, “This may sound like nagging, but I hope you meet a good partner.”

She added, “I’ll always be right here, just as I am. When you’re having a hard time or need me, I hope you’ll always come to me then—you don’t have to come to me just when you’re happy.”

Chae Jung-an joked, “Are you trying to marry me off?” and Lee Hye-young replied, “I hope you do.” Lee Hye-young added, “He has to be a man I’m close to. We have to hang out together,” expressing her wish to spend time with Chae Jung-an’s future partner, too.

Meanwhile, Chae Jung-an married in 2005 and divorced in 2007.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.