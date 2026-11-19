[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] The movements before the death of Lee Jin-woo, 32, a perfect scorer on the Law School Admission Test (LEET), who was found dead after becoming embroiled in allegations of using artificial intelligence (AI) to cheat on an exam, have been revealed.

According to Yonhap News on the 19th, Lee went to a restaurant in Cheonho-dong, Gangdong-gu, Seoul, at around 9 a.m. that morning, ordered sundubu-jjigae and a bottle of soju, and ate there.

A restaurant employee said, “They came a little after 9 a.m., ate, paid by card at 9:36 and left,” adding, “There was nothing in particular that I remember.”

Lee had originally been scheduled to go live from a studio in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, starting at 8:40 a.m. that day, solving questions from the Korean section of the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test in real time and having their skills publicly assessed. But Lee did not show up at the agreed time; instead, it was confirmed that Lee had a meal with alcohol at a restaurant.

Lee's movements after leaving the restaurant also emerged through CCTV footage. Lee was spotted in front of a bookstore near Cheonho Station at around 10:33 a.m. At the time, Lee was wearing a black coat and gray pants, with a hat and mask covering their face, and walked quickly with their hands in their pockets.

Lee reportedly reached a motel about 50 meters from the bookstore in less than a minute. Police found that Lee had traveled through Gwangjin-gu and Songpa-gu, among other areas, before arriving in Gangdong-gu, alternating between public transportation and walking along the way.

A report expressing concern for Lee's welfare came in at around 8:42 a.m., prompting police to begin a search. Police deployed about 40% of their detective force in Seoul to track Lee's whereabouts and found Lee in a state of cardiac arrest in a motel room in Cheonho-dong at around 1:10 p.m.

At the scene, police found a five-line note believed to be a suicide note. The note reportedly said that the writer was physically and mentally exhausted, but made no direct mention of the allegations of AI-assisted cheating or the police investigation.

Lee had previously received grades of 6–8 on the College Scholastic Ability Test, but drew attention after saying that Lee later enrolled in Korea University's Department of Political Science and International Relations and Seoul National University's School of Dentistry. Lee also attracted attention after reportedly earning the first perfect score in the history of the 2026 Law School Admission Test.

Recently, allegations of cheating using AI surfaced online, and a police investigation was launched after practicing lawyers filed complaints. Lee said that the allegations would be cleared up through a public assessment, but ultimately did not show up at the testing venue.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.