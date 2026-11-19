[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] The film 365 Days is back in the spotlight after broadcaster Choi Dong-seok described his ex-wife Park Ji-yoon as having watched a film she “herself considered pornography.”

On the 19th, Choi Dong-seok posted a lengthy statement on social media titled “My Response to Park Ji-yoon’s Statement.”

He criticized it as “a highly subjective, distorted, one-sided claim written entirely from her own perspective, disregarding all the facts the court examined and recognized over a full three years.”

Choi Dong-seok particularly emphasized that on the 16th, the appeals court ordered Park Ji-yoon’s acquaintance, identified as A, to pay 30 million won in damages.

He claimed, “The court recognized all of this: that she traveled with a person of the opposite sex without telling her spouse; that, at the travel destination, she either stayed in the same hotel room as that person or watched a film she herself considered pornography while wearing only pajamas; and that she did these things knowing her spouse would not tolerate them, while concealing them all.”

He went on to emphasize, “Taking all these facts together, the court found that they constituted misconduct that failed to honor the duty of fidelity in marriage and were one cause of the breakdown of the marriage.”

Earlier that morning, Park Ji-yoon had taken to social media to express her sense of injustice over the ruling. She denied the allegations of infidelity, saying, “I had an affair with someone from a sexual minority? Could that even happen in real life?”

Regarding the film viewing at the center of the dispute, she explained, “The court ruled that because we watched the then-buzzy Netflix film 365 together, singling out one member of a same-sex couple meant it was not adultery but could still be considered infidelity.”

She went on to claim, “I did not think of the acquaintance I watched Netflix with as a man. That person also has a de facto spouse and has never once thought of me as a woman since we first met, when they were only 19.”

She explained, “I treated that friend as I would a woman, and we mostly talked about things ordinary female friends discuss, such as praising male actors and talking about clothes.”

She also rejected the suggestion that she had traveled to the United States alone with a male acquaintance. Park Ji-yoon explained that she flew there with one female friend, met up with two other female friends who were already there, and only shared part of her itinerary with a couple she knew who lived in the United States.

She also claimed that Choi Dong-seok had known the couple for a long time and was aware of the other person’s sexual orientation.

However, Choi Dong-seok countered that Park Ji-yoon’s explanation left out key facts recognized by the court. He emphasized, “The court also did not accept the claim that A was gay as grounds for denying infidelity in the context of a heterosexual marriage.”

He added, “No one’s sexual orientation is a reason to criticize them in this case. The heart of the matter is the conduct that betrayed the trust and responsibility that should be upheld in a marriage.”

With the two sides’ accounts sharply at odds, attention has also turned to the film 365 Days. Released in 2020, the Polish film 365 Days tells the story of Massimo, a mafia boss who kidnaps Laura and gives her 365 days to fall in love with him. It is an adult romance film.

Released on Netflix, the film drew attention for its graphic nudity and steamy sex scenes. It drew particular notice for its explicit romantic scenes, including those set on a bed and a yacht, and also faced criticism for portraying kidnapping and a coercive relationship as romance. It was later continued as a series, with sequels including 365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days.

Park Ji-yoon described the film as a Netflix movie that had been making headlines at the time, while Choi Dong-seok cited the ruling’s phrase “a film she herself considered pornography” to take issue with the circumstances in which it was watched. With the so-called “adults-only movie” now featuring in the pair’s legal dispute, attention has once again turned to what kind of film it is.

Choi Dong-seok and Park Ji-yoon met as fellow members of KBS’s 30th cohort of announcers and married in 2009. They have a son and a daughter. Their marriage broke down in 2023, after 14 years, and they have since remained in conflict over divorce and litigation related to an alleged affair.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.