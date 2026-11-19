[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Group ONF will celebrate the start of the new year with fans through a solo concert.

According to its agency, KI Entertainment, ONF will hold the “2027 ONF CONCERT [CITY OF ONF : DAY and NIGHT]” (2027 ONF concert [City of ONF: Day and Night]) at Seoul’s KBS Arena on January 9 and 10 next year.

The poster unveiled alongside the announcement hints at the concert’s concept with its black palette and an atmosphere that seems to blur the boundary between day and night. The concert title, “CITY OF ONF : DAY and NIGHT,” refers to a city where the two different times of day, day and night, are connected as one. It conveys the message that different times and emotions within the city bring ONF and its fan club, FUSE, together as one.

This will be ONF’s first solo concert in about a year, following “2026 ONF CONCERT ‘THE MAP:BEYOND THE HORIZON’” (2026 ONF concert, The Map: Beyond the Horizon), held at Seoul’s Olympic Hall last January. As it will be a chance to ring in the new year with FUSE, who have been with them for a long time, ONF is busy preparing a stage packed with their own music and performances.

Earlier this June, ONF reached a career high with their second full-length album, Part 2, “ONF:MY SELF,” recording their highest first-week sales to date. The title track, “Open The Door,” also earned acclaim on domestic and international charts, further bolstering their reputation as a “treasure trove of great songs.”

With their solid music and polished performances, ONF have continued their unstoppable rise. Anticipation is building for the stage they will create with fans as they enter their 11th year since debut in 2027.

Tickets for “2027 ONF CONCERT [CITY OF ONF : DAY and NIGHT]” will go on sale first to fan club members at 8 p.m. on the 27th, with general sales opening on Ticketlink at 8 p.m. on the 30th.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.