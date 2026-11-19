[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Model Song Hae-na revealed her simply equipped kitchen, saying she does not cook at all.

On the 18th, a video titled “Homebody Song Hae-na Gives a Full Tour of Her Home. Please Turn a Blind Eye to the Walk-In Closet!!!” was posted on Song Hae-na’s YouTube channel, “Ordinary Haena.”

Song Hae-na showed off her neat home, saying, “I live in a fairly old apartment. I went with a white color scheme throughout.”

As she showed off her kitchen, she said, “The kitchen is a bit small. But I have absolutely no intention of cooking. I don’t even have a rice cooker.” In fact, the kitchen had only items such as a coffee machine, microwave, and electric kettle.

The production team asked, “Then what do you usually eat?” Song Hae-na replied, “I can manage to get my carbs in somehow,” and said she gets by with meals such as instant rice and convenience foods.

When the production team asked again, “Can you not cook, or do you just not cook?” Song Hae-na said, “You can think of it as both. I can cook, but I don’t feel the need to. That’s also because I have to diet.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.