[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer and actor Lee Seung-gi revealed what led him to donate the huge sum of 2 billion won.

A video titled “Let’s Do It Now” was released on the 19th on Lee Seung-gi’s YouTube channel, “Lee Seung-gi2.”

That day, the production team mentioned that Lee had donated 2 billion won to Seoul National University Children’s Hospital in 2022, saying, “There’s a place you donated a lot to.” At the time, Lee belatedly received 5.4 billion won in settlement payments from his former agency, Hook Entertainment Co., Ltd., and donated 2 billion won of it to the hospital. He also donated the rest across various sectors of society.

Lee recalled, “I didn’t originally go there intending to donate 2 billion won. I was only going to donate 500 million won. There were other places I planned to donate to. But the hospital’s public relations team said, ‘We usually say this to companies, but if you donate 2 billion won, we’ll rename a ward. It’ll become the Lee Seung-gi Ward.’ That caught my interest.”

He continued, “But 2 billion won was such a large amount, so I first looked around the hospital. The children’s hospital was in such poor condition. The building was very old, and the ceilings were low. Also, I’d thought of parents as adults, but there were so many parents around my age or younger. It made me feel bad. There wasn’t even anywhere for guardians to sit in the ward. It was heartbreaking. I came right out and said I would donate here.” He explained that this was why he decided to make such a generous donation.

Lee showed his humility, saying, “Not every misfortune is entirely a misfortune. Honestly, if I’d received my settlement payments properly, I wouldn’t have been able to donate 2 billion won. Who does that all at once? I’m not a chaebol. Getting money I thought I didn’t have meant I could use it for something good.”

Meanwhile, Lee married actress Lee Da-in in 2023, and they have a son and a daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.