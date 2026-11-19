[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Jang Na-ra shared details of her sweet married life with her husband, who is six years her junior.

Actor Ji Seung-hyun appeared on the KBS 2TV variety show Fun-Staurant, which aired on the 19th. That day, he invited Jang Na-ra, who had played his wife in the drama Good Partner, and personally treated her to a meal as they chatted.

That day, Ji Seung-hyun asked Jang Na-ra, “Do you cook much at home?” She replied, “Yes. I never used to cook at all, but since getting married, I cook at home and make my husband’s lunch, too,” drawing attention.

She also explained what led her to start cooking. “I used to be completely unable to cook, but my mom is good at it. Since I'm familiar with the taste, I can make mine somewhat similar,” she said. Since getting married, she has been living a different daily life, preparing home-cooked meals and even lunch boxes for her husband.

Jang Na-ra said she had entered her fifth year of marriage. Ji Seung-hyun responded, “The two of you met while filming a drama, and honey practically drips from you whenever you talk about your husband. You’re so happy together that everyone says you’re an ambassador for marriage.”

Jang Na-ra also expressed how satisfied she was with married life. “I think we’re having fun. We play like elementary school kids,” she said, adding, “We playfully punch each other, run away, and act childish,” which made everyone laugh.

She also said that she shows a completely different side of herself when she is alone with her husband, unlike how she usually is. Jang Na-ra said, “I’m not usually the type to talk a lot or enjoy singing and dancing, but when it’s just the two of us, I end up doing all sorts of things.”

She added, “When we’re out, we both pretend to be refined. So we say we have to keep this side of ourselves at home and make sure no one ever catches us.” After they shared a glimpse of their fun private life, Ji Seung-hyun joked, “In a way, you’re a couple who only put on a front,” making everyone there burst into laughter.

She also cited working in the same industry as her husband as a reason she was more satisfied with married life. Jang Na-ra said, “When people work in different fields, there’s a lot they have to explain. But since we’re in the same industry, it’s nice that we can understand how hard each of us is working.”

Later, a special guest arrived for Jang Na-ra. Actress Yuna, who played a daughter in the drama, made a surprise visit and gave gifts to the two of them. Yuna had prepared a gift not only for Jang Na-ra but also for her husband, showing how thoughtful she was.

Referring to Jang Na-ra’s husband, Yuna said, “Didn’t you say he looked like a handsome donkey?” She then gave her a donkey-shaped key ring. Jang Na-ra was startled by the unexpected gift and exclaimed happily, “My husband will love this so much. Oh my goodness.”

As she examined the key ring closely, Jang Na-ra added to the laughter by saying, “It has my husband’s face,” as it reminded her of him.

Jang Na-ra married cinematographer Jung Ha-cheol, who is six years her junior, in 2022.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.