[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Former national speed skater Jegal Seong-ryeol shared an update on his life after remarrying.

On the 19th, Jegal Seong-ryeol appeared on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s 'The Exclusive World.'

Jegal Seong-ryeol introduced his wife, who is 19 years younger than him. The age gap was obvious at a glance. They have reportedly even been mistaken for father and daughter.

Jegal Seong-ryeol said, “My wife and I are 19 years apart. It’s enough time for the world to change twice over. It’s an age gap that deserves criticism.” He also showed his 30-month-old daughter, who looks just like him, and said, “People thought she was my granddaughter.”

His wife was currently pregnant with their second child. She joked, “I don’t feel the age gap with my husband. My level of thinking is high, while his is slightly lower.”

Asked about his love story with his wife, Jegal Seong-ryeol said they had met at church and recalled, “I found myself thinking about my wife amid my busy daily life. There’s a big age gap, and she’s beautiful; anyone would say she’s an ideal bride. Honestly, I’m not worthy of her.”

But contrary to Jegal Seong-ryeol’s concerns, his wife accepted his feelings. He eventually married her after persistently persuading his mother, who opposed the marriage, and the couple welcomed a daughter, their honeymoon baby, just one year after their wedding.

Jegal Seong-ryeol also shared his heavy heart, saying, “I’m sorry that work means I don’t get to spend much time with my family. I’m getting older, so I should be by my family’s side for a long time, but I wonder if I can do that. I’m starting to feel afraid, and I’m very worried.”

Meanwhile, Jegal Seong-ryeol married a dentist in 2011, but revealed in 2022, 11 years later, that they had divorced. He later remarried his current wife.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.