[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Director Jang Hang-jun, whose film The King's Warden drew 17 million moviegoers, revealed that he shared its box-office earnings with the actors and crew as incentives. He also surprised people by revealing that one actor received an incentive five times greater than expected.

Episode 6 of the SBS variety show The Master Jang Hang-jun, which aired on the 19th, featured actors Lee Joon-hyuk and Jung Man-sik as guests, chatting with director Jang Hang-jun.

That day, Lee Joon-hyuk said he had received an incentive for appearing in The King's Warden and expressed his gratitude to director Jang Hang-jun.

Jang Hang-jun promptly shared a story about his own good deed. He said, “I heard from actors and crew members who contacted me to say they had received incentives beyond what they expected,” and shared some behind-the-scenes details about the incentive payments after the film became a hit.

Jang Hang-jun drew attention when he said, “I heard one actor got five times the expected amount.” He went on to say, “It’s not about sharing money we don’t have; it’s about sharing the money we’ve made,” expressing pride in sharing the film’s success.

After hearing this, Jung Man-sik sprang to his feet and gave him a standing ovation. Jung praised him, saying, “As expected of a master! Wonderful!” The atmosphere quickly turned into one of adulation for director Jang Hang-jun, making everyone laugh.

Director Jang Hang-jun’s changed appearance also became a talking point. Lee Joon-hyuk joked, “Your insides are the same, but your outer shell has changed. It feels like someone else has worked on you.”

Kim Poong then mentioned Jang Hang-jun’s hair transplant, saying, “You recently had your hairline done.” Jang responded cheekily, “If you need a hair transplant, just talk to me,” drawing more laughter.

Meanwhile, The King's Warden, directed by Jang Hang-jun, became a box-office hit, drawing 17 million moviegoers. It was previously reported that Jang paid actors and crew about 2.6 billion won in incentives from the film’s earnings, drawing widespread attention.

According to PD Lee Dong-won of The Master Jang Hang-jun, director Jang Hang-jun and the film’s producers, CEO Jang Won-seok and CEO Im Eun-jeong, pooled the profits each had earned and paid incentives to hundreds of people who worked on the film. Lead actors were excluded, and the amounts reportedly varied depending on each person’s role and level of involvement.

The incentives drew even more attention when it emerged that they had not been promised as compensation in a contract beforehand.

PD Lee Dong-won said on social media, “I was genuinely moved, beyond shock,” and expressed admiration for director Jang and the producers for voluntarily sharing the film’s success, even though the production company only had to pay the compensation it had promised.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.