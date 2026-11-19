[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Do Kyung-wan’s father expressed his special gratitude to his daughter-in-law, Jang Yoon-jeong.

The episode of KBS 2TV’s variety show “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” (hereafter “Fun-Staurant”), which aired on the 19th, showed Do Kyung-wan inviting his parents over for his mother’s birthday and preparing the birthday meal himself.

That day, Do Kyung-wan’s father drew attention by expressing his gratitude to his daughter-in-law, Jang Yoon-jeong. With a satisfied look, he said, “The best thing was our daughter-in-law getting me a hair transplant. Do you know how important appearance is to a person?”

The before-and-after results of Do Kyung-wan’s father’s hair transplant were also shown. Unlike his formerly sparse hair, he appeared with a much fuller head of hair, drawing attention.

Jang Yoon-jeong’s help did not end there. Do Kyung-wan’s father said his daughter-in-law had also taken care of replacing his pacemaker. He surprised the cast by saying, “The second thing was getting me a pacemaker. Didn’t I have it replaced for the second time this time? My daughter-in-law took care of the second replacement too.”

He expressed his gratitude to Jang Yoon-jeong, who had looked after him so attentively, from his hair transplant to matters related to his health. His candid remarks also offered a glimpse of his special affection for his daughter-in-law.

Meanwhile, Do Kyung-wan and Jang Yoon-jeong married in 2013 and have a son and a daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.