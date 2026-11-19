[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] The mother of broadcaster Do Kyung-wan expressed surprise at her son's attempt to learn to cook.

On the 19th, Do Kyung-wan appeared on KBS 2TV's variety show Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant and prepared a special birthday meal for his mother, whose birthday it was.

That day, Do Kyung-wan invited his parents over and cooked for them himself. Confidently, he said, “I've bought you meals before, but I've never cooked for you, have I?” His mother drew laughs with her response: “Exactly. Why are you trying to do all the cooking?”

Do Kyung-wan mentioned that he was currently taking cooking classes and recalled his mother's reaction. “I'm taking cooking classes now, aren't I?” he said, then asked, “What did you say when I first told you I was going to cooking school?”

His mother recalled, “I used to pick the bones out of your fish and feed you when you were little, and I said, ‘Why are you learning to cook now?’” She admitted that she hadn't thought much of her son's cooking ambitions back then, laughing awkwardly.

Do Kyung-wan added a heartwarming touch when he said, “That's why I'm preparing a birthday meal for Mom today.” Although he had treated his parents to meals before, he had never cooked for them himself, making this birthday meal all the more special.

His wife, Jang Yoon-jeong, also actively supported her husband's attempt to learn to cook. She shared an anecdote about how her mother-in-law had not been pleased that Do Kyung-wan enrolled in cooking classes.

Jang Yoon-jeong said, “At first, your mother really hated the idea of you going to cooking school. She asked me, ‘Does Kyung-wan have so little work? Is he really that free these days?’ She also said, ‘He's never even cooked at home.’”

She encouraged her husband to show his skills properly this time. Jang Yoon-jeong added, “Show her what you can do. Make it special, since it's her birthday. How touched would your mother be if her child cooked for her? I think I'd cry if Ha-young just cut up a watermelon for me,” prompting laughter and agreement.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.