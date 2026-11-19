[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Ha Jung-woo shared the sad news that he had lost his beloved dog ahead of his wedding to Cha Jung-won.

On the 19th, Ha Jung-woo posted several photos on his social media along with the message, “Ttaengchiri, thank you. Go somewhere nice, eat lots of delicious food, and let’s meet again.”

The photos showed Ttaengchiri, Ha Jung-woo’s dog, during its lifetime. Ttaengchiri drew attention with its cute appearance and coat of white and black fur. The photos captured precious moments they shared, including Ttaengchiri sitting on the bed and looking at the camera or resting in Ha Jung-woo’s arms.

In particular, a photo of Ha Jung-woo holding Ttaengchiri tightly in his arms conveyed his exceptional affection for his beloved dog.

Ha Jung-woo bid a final farewell to Ttaengchiri, who had crossed the rainbow bridge, saying, “Go somewhere nice, eat lots of delicious food, and let’s meet again.” His brief but heartfelt goodbye left those who saw it feeling heavyhearted.

People who saw the post also expressed their condolences, leaving comments such as, “Ttaengchiri, thank you for staying by Oppa’s side for so long,” “May you be happy and never get sick in dog heaven,” “Ttaengchiri, I love you,” and “Go somewhere nice and play happily with your friends.”

The news is especially heartbreaking as Ha Jung-woo is set to marry actor Cha Jung-won on December 13. He has had to say goodbye to a dog who had been with him for a long time just 24 days before embarking on a new chapter in his life.

Meanwhile, Ha Jung-woo will marry actor Cha Jung-won, who is 11 years his junior, on December 13 at a location in Seoul after dating for about six years. Their respective agencies officially announced the marriage on October 14, and the ceremony is expected to be held privately, with family and close acquaintances in attendance.

Ha Jung-woo, born in 1978, and Cha Jung-won, born in 1989, reportedly met as colleagues in the entertainment industry around 2020 and later became a couple. They publicly confirmed their relationship last February and have continued dating in the public eye.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.