[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Music critic Lim Jin-mo cried as he remembered his son, who died five years ago.

Lim Jin-mo appeared on MBN’s “The Exclusive World,” which aired on the 19th.

Pointing to his son in a family photo, Lim Jin-mo said, “He passed away.” Lim’s son was suddenly diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor at 26 and battled the disease for six years and seven months, but died at the age of 32.

He then pointed to the watch on his wrist and said, “It’s my son’s watch. I don’t usually wear a watch, but I absolutely mustn’t lose this one.” He also showed the shoes his son had worn. “I keep his shoes well cleaned and stored away,” he said. “He loved these shoes so much.” He added, “They were the last shoes he bought before he passed away, and I wear them often,” expressing his deep affection for his son.

Lim Jin-mo recalled his son’s illness, saying, “After my son had radiation treatment, the doctor said, ‘Why isn’t it working?’ They hadn’t managed to get all of the tumor. The two tumors were separated, so it must have been difficult to target them. After that, my son was moved to the intensive care unit, and as his condition worsened, he closed his eyes in less than three days.” He continued, “When my son closed his eyes, I died too. Imagine your own child closing their eyes in front of you,” and was overcome with grief once again.

He went to work in the morning wearing his son’s keepsakes. He also wore his son’s socks, saying, “He bought these in the winter, not long before he died. They were the last socks my son wore. I have two pairs left. They’re so worn that on very important days, I put them on thinking, ‘Hyeon-jun, help me.’” He said he kept them with him like a talisman.

He went to the columbarium where his son rests and shared his innermost wish to bring his son’s urn home, saying, “Rather than have the urn at a memorial park, I want to keep it close to home. What matters most to me is the thought that I’m with my son.”

Lim Jin-mo first confided to his daughter, “I want to bring the urn home.” His daughter tried to persuade him, saying, “I understand how you feel, but I don’t think bringing it home is the right thing to do. Are you going to spend every day in that house remembering only your older brother? Who would be happy if you kept holding on to the urn like that? Just think of your granddaughter as your son’s child and live happily. My brother must be happy in heaven, too.”

Lim Jin-mo returned to the columbarium and said, “Don’t worry about us. Please, don’t be in pain there.” He finally let out the tears he had been holding back and tried to steady himself.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.