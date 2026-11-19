[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Jo Hye-ryun amused viewers by sharing details of her passionate remarried life with her husband.

On the 19th, a video titled “The Story of How a Kiss Led Us Into the Bedroom... | Miseon's House EP2: Lee Kyung-shil & Jo Hye-ryun” was released on the YouTube channel Miseon Impossible. In the video, comedians Lee Kyung-shil and Jo Hye-ryun appeared as guests and spoke candidly about life after remarrying and how they show affection as a couple.

That day, Park Mi-sun asked them, “You’ve been remarried for more than 10 years. Haven’t you hit a rough patch?”

Lee Kyung-shil replied, “I’m not saying this to brag, but we still haven’t hit a rough patch,” saying that she and her husband continued to have a good relationship. She added, “I did fail once, didn’t I? Someone who has experienced failure thinks about what they were lacking back then and acts accordingly. It’s about making an effort.”

Lee Kyung-shil said she was also unusually affectionate with her husband in everyday life. “When I’m going out, my husband comes out to see me off. Then I always kiss him while pressing the elevator button before I leave. We keep kissing,” she said, showing that her affection for him had not faded.

Listening to this, Jo Hye-ryun shared her own way of being affectionate with her husband, turning the room into a sea of laughter. “I don’t kiss when I’m busy. It can go on too long. I need to finish what I’m doing, but one thing can lead to another,” she said, hinting at the couple’s close relationship.

When Park Mi-sun joked, “Your husband is younger than you, after all,” Jo Hye-ryun replied, “We go into the bedroom. Things heat up. We don’t stop at a peck,” prompting laughter.

Jo Hye-ryun married a non-celebrity in 1998, and they had a daughter and a son, but divorced in 2012. She remarried in 2014 to a non-celebrity who was two years younger than her.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.