[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Jo Se-ho has drawn intense interest on the YouTube channel he launched after suspending his TV activities and is now making a full-fledged return.

On the 19th, the first full-fledged episode of ‘How Can I Go If I Don’t Know?’—in which Jo Se-ho takes viewers’ stories and visits the locations himself—was released on his YouTube channel ‘How Can I Go If I Don’t Know?’.

“I uploaded the prologue video yesterday, and spent the night feeling both nervous and excited,” Jo said, before starting to check the stories viewers had sent in.

Jo was asking the production team how many stories had come in when he was surprised by the answer: “370.” He marveled, “I uploaded the video at 6 p.m. yesterday, and it’s 2:13 p.m. now, so it hasn’t even been 24 hours yet.”

When the number of submissions dropped by one as he was checking them, he joked, “Someone must have sent one and then canceled it. They probably thought they’d sent it by mistake,” drawing laughs.

The stories varied widely. They included a request for him to sing a congratulatory song together at the wedding of the sender’s older sister, who is getting married next October, and a request for him to attend a special gathering of mothers who met at a daycare center.

After receiving an invitation to a wedding next year, Jo said, “First of all, my heartfelt congratulations,” then made fun of himself by adding, “I wonder if our channel will still be around by then,” drawing laughs.

That day, Jo served as the MC at a first-birthday party, visited another applicant’s home, and took part in a doubles match at a tennis court in Incheon in the evening, completing three engagements in one day.

Jo said, “There are people who welcome and support me, but there were also many who offered blunt criticism, saying it might be too soon. That made me want to do even better. More than anything, I should just work hard.”

He added, “If you call me, I’ll come running and do my best,” expressing his determination to make a fresh start.

Meanwhile, last December, Jo was embroiled in allegations concerning his close ties to an individual identified as a member of an organized crime group and the receipt of money and valuables. At the time, Jo’s side denied the allegations, saying they were merely acquaintances and that claims he had received money or valuables or been involved in business dealings were untrue. However, as the controversy spread, he voluntarily left tvN’s ‘You Quiz on the Block’ and KBS2’s ‘2 Days & 1 Night,’ scaling back his TV activities.

He continued to appear on Netflix’s variety show ‘Screwballs’ and recently embarked on new activities on YouTube in partnership with the production team from the early days of ‘You Quiz on the Block.’ In the first video, released on the 5th, he apologized again for the past controversy and said, “I will act with greater responsibility and caution in my relationships.”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.