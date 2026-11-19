[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] The wife insisted on screening an uncensored childbirth documentary despite her husband's objections, sparking conflict.

The Korean wife and her Canadian husband from season 26 appeared on the JTBC variety show Divorce Re-Boot Camp, which aired on the 19th.

The wife resented her husband, saying that her plan to screen her childbirth documentary had fallen through after he objected. She lamented, “I gave birth to my second child naturally. I hired a documentary filmmaker to shoot it. I wanted to screen the footage as it really happened, without blurring anything. But the day before the screening, my husband unexpectedly returned to Korea and said the intimate areas had to be blurred, so the screening was canceled. I feel like he ruined everything.”

Later, the wife tried to arrange another screening on her own, disregarding her husband's wishes. Seo Jang-hoon was appalled, saying, “It was canceled, and now you're insisting on doing it again? If it were me, I couldn't live like that for even a day.”

This was why the wife wanted to screen it without blurring anything. She said, “They didn't make an incision in my perineum when I gave birth, but the baby still turns its body and comes out on its own. I want to show that scene because nobody shows it.”

Although it was ultimately the theater owner who canceled the screening, the wife continued to get angry at her husband, telling him that he had “influenced the cancellation.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.