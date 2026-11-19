[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Amid the death of 32-year-old Lee Jin-woo, who drew attention as a perfect scorer across all sections of the Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET), LEET instructor Noh Hyeong-seok, who had questioned Lee's score, made an emotional confession through tears and then posted a tribute.

On the 19th, Noh Hyeong-seok bowed his head in an apology on his social media account, writing, “Jin-woo, I was at fault for not thinking more deeply and acting more carefully one more time.”

He added, “I pray for your peaceful rest. I will never forget this heavy sense of remorse for the rest of my life,” as he mourned the deceased.

Earlier that day, an open verification event was scheduled at the IDA Admissions Research Institute in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam District, Seoul, to assess Lee's skills in the Korean section of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). However, the event was ultimately canceled after Lee failed to appear at the appointed time.

Noh, who had gone to the site, expressed mixed emotions as he explained why he had come to question Lee's score. Noh said he had personally prepared everything for the public verification, from test papers and writing instruments to clothing.

He said, “I said I'd replace the test papers myself, buy the clothes myself, and buy the writing instruments myself.” He explained, “I wanted the test-taker to wear something nice and take the test comfortably, so I even went to Lululemon, where I can't afford to buy underwear for myself, and bought a pair for 40,000 won. The idea was for the person to come and take the test comfortably, without anything bothering them.”

He also admitted that when he first heard Lee had scored perfect marks, he actually felt envious. Noh said, “At first, when I saw that person, I felt envy. They had achieved a great deal in the field I work in,” adding, “I wasn't very interested, but at some point I happened to see the test paper.”

He went on to explain why he raised suspicions, saying, “I could see the reasoning process along the way and the result marked at the end. I couldn't connect the two.”

Noh later sought out videos and interviews featuring Lee. “I couldn't make sense of the way that person told their story or the outcome in the admissions process. The process felt far too superficial,” he said.

Noh even appeared to tear up while speaking about his profession and the efforts of test-takers, seemingly overcome by emotion. He said, “What I consider essential is studying hard, for a sufficient amount of time, in the right direction. If the person was a genius, it felt as though a genius was mocking the work I do; if it was a lie, it felt as though a liar was mocking my work.” He added, “Either way, I was deeply upset,” as Noh's eyes reddened.

Noh, who had explained his doubts at the public verification event, later conveyed an apology and condolences on social media after news of Lee's death emerged.

Noh graduated from Daewon Foreign Language High School and Korea University's Department of Law before enrolling at Ajou University Law School. He reportedly took the LEET a total of 10 times from the 2013 through 2025 academic years, and earned a perfect score in the Verbal Comprehension section in the 2016 academic year.

Lee drew attention as a perfect scorer across all sections of the LEET, but later became embroiled in controversy after allegations emerged that he had cheated using artificial intelligence (AI). However, the allegations have not been confirmed as true. Lee was found dead on the 19th, the day the public verification was scheduled to take place.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.