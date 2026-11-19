[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Model and broadcaster Hong Jin-kyung surprised everyone by revealing that she slept for 14 hours after taking 20 mg of melatonin.

On the 19th, a video titled “Hong Jin-kyung’s routine for staying slim for 33 years since her debut revealed for the first time!” was posted on her YouTube channel, “Study King Jin Genius Hong Jin-kyung.”

When Hong Jin-kyung entered the broadcasting station’s waiting room, Kim Sook asked, “Did you get punched around the eyes? Why are they swollen?” Hong then surprised the cast by saying, “Yesterday, I took allergy medicine and 20 mg of melatonin.” Song Eun-i also asked, “Why did you take 20 mg instead of even 2 mg?” Hong replied, “Someone gave it to me as a gift, and I didn’t know it was 20 mg.”

Song Eun-i said, “That’s not okay. It’s too much,” and Kim Sook was also taken aback, saying, “Don’t people usually take 3 mg or 5 mg?”

When Hong Jin-kyung said she had slept for 14 hours the day before, Kim Sook joked, “Did you go and take a quick look at the afterlife?” prompting laughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.