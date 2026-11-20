[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer and actor Jang Na-ra looked back on her heyday.

The KBS 2TV variety show 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,' which aired on the 19th, featured Jang Na-ra and Ji Seung-hyun, who are returning in the drama 'Good Partner 2,' as well as actor Yuna, who played the couple's daughter in the series.

That day's broadcast turned to Jang Na-ra's glittering heyday. In 2002, after achieving success as both a singer and an actor and enjoying immense popularity, Jang surprised viewers by revealing that she had filmed no fewer than 30 commercials over three years.

Ji Seung-hyun asked, "Life as a top star at 21 must have been physically demanding." Jang Na-ra replied calmly, "I was just a busy entertainer." She went on to recall that period, when she had no time to rest: "I didn't get enough sleep. I was so grateful at the time, but I can't really remember the details. It feels like everything went by in a dream."

Her busy schedule had also taken a toll on her health. When Ji Seung-hyun asked about her health, Jang Na-ra confessed, "It was really bad. I didn't even drink, but my liver was in bad shape too. After going to the hospital for about six months, I got a little better. That's why you need to be healthy."

Jang Na-ra, who has continued to pay close attention to her health, also shared her personal supplement routine. She explained, "I heard that taking too many supplements can be bad for your liver, so I only take omega-3 or vitamins about five times a week. I take Coenzyme Q10 or NMN only two or three days a week." Rather than simply taking as many supplements as possible, she manages her health by adjusting how much she takes and how often.

Just then, Jang Na-ra suddenly looked around and left her seat, arousing curiosity. A little later, she returned holding a drink that brought to mind a bowl of royal poison. Seeing it, Ji Seung-hyun seemed to recall his role as a villainous husband in the earlier drama 'Good Partner' and joked, "That looks like poison," drawing laughs.

The drink Jang Na-ra had brought was none other than blueberry juice. It was also one of the health products she regularly takes. She introduced it, saying, "I bought this myself, 100 percent, and it's so good. Blueberries have just been really good for me for a long time. When it's hard to carry around, they also come in stick packs, so I buy those and take them."

As Jang Na-ra listened to her own explanation, she suddenly burst out laughing. She made everyone on set laugh when she said, "Didn't I just sound a lot like a door-to-door salesperson?" She had realized that, while enthusiastically sharing her health tips, she had unwittingly started talking as if she were promoting a product.

Jang Na-ra's daily life and candid banter, as she has consistently looked after herself from her glittering heyday to the present, offered viewers a fresh kind of entertainment.

Meanwhile, Jang Na-ra is known to have donated a cumulative total of at least 20 billion won. In recognition of her contributions, she received a Presidential Commendation at the ceremony marking the 10th Financial Day last year.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.