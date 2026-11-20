[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] The group BigBang (BIGBANG) surprised fans by releasing a new song after about three months.

On the 20th, several teaser images were posted on BigBang's official social media accounts alongside the message “2026.11.20. 2PM (KST),” with no further explanation. The post included the hashtags “#BIGBANG” and “#DigitalSingle,” signaling the release of a new digital single.

The released photos featured the BigBang logo alongside black-and-white images believed to show the members. The images, unveiled one after another, drew attention: a figure raising a finger without showing their face, a silhouette in distinctive clothing, and a view from behind with long hair hanging down.

The stylish teasers, which did not directly reveal the members’ identities, particularly piqued fans’ curiosity. Global fans who saw the post responded enthusiastically, saying, “I can’t wait,” “Another hit song is coming,” and “What a gift to give us out of nowhere.”

This new song comes about three months after the digital single “BiiiG,” released on August 19.

BigBang has remained active this year, the 20th anniversary of its debut. “BiiiG,” released in August, was the group’s first full-group new song in about four years and four months, since “Still Life” in April 2022. It topped major music charts in South Korea soon after its release, proving the group’s enduring strength.

BigBang, which continues to perform as a three-member group consisting of G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung, is also holding a large-scale world tour to mark its 20th anniversary, meeting fans around the world.

With the group announcing another digital single just three months later, attention is also turning to the new song’s concept and musical changes.

Meanwhile, BigBang debuted in 2006 and has produced numerous hit songs, including “Lies,” “Last Farewell,” “Haru Haru,” “Fantastic Baby,” and “Bang Bang Bang.” Anticipation is building for the new music BigBang will unveil in this, the 20th anniversary of its debut.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.