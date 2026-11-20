The newly constructed building on a site in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam District, Seoul, which broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk bought entirely in cash for about 19.8 billion won, has been completed, and its exterior has been unveiled.

A video introducing the new building in Nonhyeon-dong, owned by Yoo Jae-suk, was recently posted on the real estate-focused YouTube channel Building Tab.

The video showed the building’s exterior after construction was completed. Its modern design, featuring a distinctive three-dimensional pattern on beige exterior walls, caught the eye. The lower part of the building uses exterior cladding that looks like bricks stacked in layers, while the upper floors create a sophisticated look with clean lines and projecting forms.

Yoo is said to have bought two adjoining lots and built a single building on them. Another notable feature is that the lots each face roads running in different directions, allowing access to the building from both the front and rear.

It also caught the eye that the sloping road’s terrain was used to make some spaces classified on paper as basement floors appear to be above ground from the outside.

The building is reportedly about a five-minute walk from Hak-dong Station on Subway Line 7.

In 2023, Yoo bought land in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam District, Seoul, and an adjacent multi-family house for 11.6 billion won and 8.2 billion won, respectively. The two properties cost a total of 19.8 billion won.

At the time, Yoo bought a plot of land measuring about 298.5 square meters (90.3 pyeong) and a site for a multi-family house measuring 275.2 square meters (83.2 pyeong). It drew attention when reports said he had paid entirely in cash, as no mortgage had been registered at the time of purchase.

He later demolished the existing multi-family house and began full-scale construction. The building, which is reportedly planned to have three basement floors and four above-ground floors, is designed to accommodate offices, restaurants, a photo studio, parking and other facilities.

The new building has drawn even more interest because it is adjacent to the headquarters of Yoo’s agency, Antenna.

The existing Antenna headquarters is in a building owned by singer and producer You Hee-yeol. According to a 2025 report by Biz Korea, Antenna pays You annual rent of 444 million won, and the lease deposit is reportedly 2.1 billion won.

The existing Antenna headquarters has two basement floors and three above-ground floors, with a total floor area of about 837 square meters. The building Yoo has constructed is roughly twice as large.

This has prompted speculation that Yoo’s new building could eventually be used as Antenna’s new headquarters or workspace. However, no official confirmation has been made about whether the company will actually relocate its headquarters or how the building will specifically be used.

In June 2023, Yoo invested about 3.1 billion won to acquire a 20.7% stake in Antenna, becoming its third-largest shareholder. You also bought a 21.4% stake in the company at the time, becoming its second-largest shareholder.

Yoo has also drawn attention for buying a penthouse at Brighton N40, a high-end residential complex in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam District, Seoul, for about 8.6657 billion won.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.