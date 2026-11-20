[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Comedian Yang Sang-guk revealed that he once spent his entire fortune of 30 million won on watching European soccer.

On the 19th, Yang Sang-guk appeared as a guest on E Channel’s variety show “Seo In-young’s Trendy Kkondae,” where he chatted with Seo In-young about a range of topics.

That day, Yang was introduced as a “luxury sportsman” who had invested about 30 million won in watching European soccer, enjoyed working out at the tennis courts at Tower Palace in Gangnam, and was in his 10th year with Hyundai Motor Company’s racing team.

Impressed by his glamorous résumé, Seo In-young remarked, “Looks like he has some money,” and “I guess he’s a chaebol.” But Yang joked, “I think a lot of that has been exaggerated,” and added, “There’s nothing fake about it, but my life is almost like a fake one.”

In particular, when asked about the claim that he had spent 30 million won watching European soccer, he confessed, “I did spend it, actually. But I should have had some money left after spending it, and I didn’t.”

When Seo In-young asked, “Did you blow your entire fortune?”, Yang replied, “At the time, I spent my entire fortune because I was crazy about European soccer,” leaving everyone stunned.

There was another twist to the claim that he used the tennis courts at Tower Palace in Gangnam. Yang explained, “I do play tennis there. But it costs 50,000 won for 30 minutes,” adding, “It’s not like I live at Tower Palace or anything,” which drew laughs.

His career as a car-racing driver, on the other hand, was real. Yang said he was in his 10th year with Hyundai Motor Company’s racing team and revealed, “I entered a semi-pro league for the first time and even went on to win,” earning congratulations.

Yang also made a surprising confession about his real personality. Contrary to his outgoing image, he said, “I’m actually an estrogen-type guy. I’m an extreme I—completely introverted, 95% I.” He added, “When I get paid, I just pretend to be a testosterone type,” sending the room into laughter.

He also revealed his special connection with Seo In-young. The two had appeared together in the Navy NCO special of MBC’s variety show “Real Man.” Seo recalled that time, saying, “People naturally grow close when they’re going through hard times,” and Yang also expressed how glad he was to see her.

The broadcast also featured various activities that have recently become popular among younger generations. When the difficulty of relieving oneself during car races came up, Yang said, “If nature calls while I’m in the car during a race, it’s tough. That’s why I don’t eat on race days,” drawing attention.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.