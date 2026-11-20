[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actor Ryu Seung-ryong spoke about a heartbreaking family story.

On the 18th, a video of Ryu Seung-ryong attending the 'Actors' House' at the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) last October was released on the YouTube channel YouTube Ha Jiyoung.

That day, Ryu Seung-ryong was asked, "How did you act in the funeral scene in Moving?" He spoke about the scene in which he sobbed after losing his wife: "For a while, I filmed so many crying scenes. When I sobbed, I pushed my emotions to their peak, so my expression ended up looking the same. It was hard to watch, and I thought I shouldn't do it. But then Moving came along, and I ended up doing it precisely because of that scene."

He added, "I had a real-life reference for crying. My older sister passed away 13 years ago. My father is like an enormous mountain to me, and I saw him cry just like that after he lost his daughter. That scene didn't come from anywhere else; I acted it after watching my father's tears. My father cried a lot after watching that (funeral-home) scene."

Meanwhile, Ryu Seung-ryong continues to enjoy a career high after winning the Grand Prize in the television category at the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards last May for the JTBC drama The Dream Life of Mr. Kim. His Disney+ drama The Miracles of the Namiya General Store is set to be released.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.