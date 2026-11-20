[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Im Ye-jin said she first rode the subway at 66.

On the 19th, a video titled “Im Ye-jin's First-Ever Subway Transfer Challenge! | Namdaemun Market's Hidden Gems Revealed | Sitting in Priority Seating with a Senior Transit Card | Someone Please Stop Mom from Buying Everything” was posted on Im Ye-jin's YouTube channel, “Im Ye-jin I.C.”

That day, Im Ye-jin took the subway with the production crew to Namdaemun Market. She got help from the crew, saying, “I was told I couldn't get there in one go by subway. I don't know how to transfer.” She recalled that she had first ridden the subway at 66, just a year earlier, saying, “It was fantastic. My heart was pounding, and it was fascinating. I was so proud of myself, too.”

Asked why she had suddenly wanted to take the subway, she said, “It felt like it was time for me to start standing on my own two feet, and after work I was spending too much time at home, so I wanted to see how people live,” drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Im Ye-jin married producer Choi Chang-wook in 1989, and they have one daughter. Since recently launching a YouTube channel, she has been connecting with the public by showing an unvarnished side of herself, including revealing a Porsche worth over 100 million won and sharing that she was scammed by a real estate investment firm.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.